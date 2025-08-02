close global

An image of Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon racing at Iowa Speedway

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Iowa start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

An image of Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon racing at Iowa Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Iowa Speedway today (Saturday, August 2) for qualifying ahead of Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

The 0.875-mile track is set to see 350 laps of high-speed racing action on Sunday, but first, the starting lineup must be set, and there are likely to be plenty of drivers vying for pole.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson and Byron denied pole as Joe Gibbs Racing star stuns at Iowa

Last year, the first running of the race, it was Kyle Larson who claimed that accolade ahead of Ryan Blaney, but it was Blaney who would claim victory in the race proper a day later.

Larson will no doubt be looking for revenge this time around, buoyed by his second-place finish last time out at Indianapolis, but he will likely have plenty of competition.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Bubba Wallace denied seven-figure payout as officials confirm disqualification decision

NASCAR Cup Series - Iowa qualifying start times

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying from Iowa Speedway starts today (Saturday August 2) at 2:40 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Qualifying Start Time
New York, NY (ET)2:40 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)2:40 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)2:40 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)2:40 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)2:40 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)1:40 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)1:40 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)1:40 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)1:40 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)1:40 PM
Denver, CO (MT)12:40 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)12:40 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)12:40 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)12:40 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)11:40 AM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)11:40 AM
Seattle, WA (PT)11:40 AM
Portland, OR (PT)11:40 AM
San Francisco, CA (PT)11:40 AM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)3:40 PM
London, GB (BST)7:40 PM
Madrid, ES (CET)8:40 PM
Sydney, AU (AEST)4:40 AM (Sunday)
Perth, AU (AWST)2:40 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)4:10 AM (Sunday)

How to watch NASCAR qualifying live on TV today

Qualifying action from Iowa Speedway today will be broadcast live on truTV. Meanwhile, radio coverage of the session is also available via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United StatestruTV
United KingdomViaplay Group
AustraliaFox Sports Australia
SpainDAZN
FranceMediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
GermanyMore Than Sports, Sport1
BelgiumZiggo Sport
BrazilBandriantes
CanadaTSN, RDS
MENAAbu Dhabi Media
NetherlandsZiggo Sport (Liberty Global)
ItalyMola TV
PortugalSport TV
SingaporeMola TV
JapanGaora
ChinaHuya, Bilibili
Hong KongPCCW
HungaryNetwork4
TurkeySaran Media International

READ MORE: NASCAR enforces mandatory change for ALL Cup Series teams

