NASCAR Qualifying Today: Iowa start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Iowa Speedway today (Saturday, August 2) for qualifying ahead of Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.
The 0.875-mile track is set to see 350 laps of high-speed racing action on Sunday, but first, the starting lineup must be set, and there are likely to be plenty of drivers vying for pole.
Last year, the first running of the race, it was Kyle Larson who claimed that accolade ahead of Ryan Blaney, but it was Blaney who would claim victory in the race proper a day later.
Larson will no doubt be looking for revenge this time around, buoyed by his second-place finish last time out at Indianapolis, but he will likely have plenty of competition.
NASCAR Cup Series - Iowa qualifying start times
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying from Iowa Speedway starts today (Saturday August 2) at 2:40 pm ET.
Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.
|City (Time Zone)
|Qualifying Start Time
|New York, NY (ET)
|2:40 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|2:40 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|2:40 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|2:40 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|2:40 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|1:40 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|1:40 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|1:40 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|1:40 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|1:40 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|12:40 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|12:40 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|12:40 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|12:40 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|11:40 AM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|11:40 AM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|11:40 AM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|11:40 AM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|11:40 AM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|3:40 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|7:40 PM
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|8:40 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEST)
|4:40 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|2:40 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACST)
|4:10 AM (Sunday)
How to watch NASCAR qualifying live on TV today
Qualifying action from Iowa Speedway today will be broadcast live on truTV. Meanwhile, radio coverage of the session is also available via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|truTV
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
Change your timezone:
