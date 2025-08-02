NASCAR team owner Joey Gase is set to take on a different role this weekend when he gets behind the wheel for Cup Series action in Iowa.

Joey Gase has been confirmed on the official NASCAR Cup Series entry list for this weekend's Iowa Corn 350, which will be his first appearance in NASCAR's elite division since 2019.

The 32-year-old, who co-owns Xfinity Series outfit Joey Gase Motorsports, will get behind the wheel of the No. 66 car for Garage 66.

It's set to be a busy weekend for Gase, who will also drive in the Xfinity Series for his own team in the No. 53 this weekend.

Qualifying day in the Cup Series is today (Saturday, August 2) at Iowa Speedway (2.40pm ET, truTV). The race proper takes place Sunday (3.30pm ET, USA, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

NASCAR Iowa entry list

The full entry list for this weekend’s Cup Series action is as follows:

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 A. J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 66 Joey Gase Garage 66 Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

