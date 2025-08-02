NASCAR team owner set for shock Cup Series drive this weekend
NASCAR team owner Joey Gase is set to take on a different role this weekend when he gets behind the wheel for Cup Series action in Iowa.
Joey Gase has been confirmed on the official NASCAR Cup Series entry list for this weekend's Iowa Corn 350, which will be his first appearance in NASCAR's elite division since 2019.
The 32-year-old, who co-owns Xfinity Series outfit Joey Gase Motorsports, will get behind the wheel of the No. 66 car for Garage 66.
It's set to be a busy weekend for Gase, who will also drive in the Xfinity Series for his own team in the No. 53 this weekend.
Qualifying day in the Cup Series is today (Saturday, August 2) at Iowa Speedway (2.40pm ET, truTV). The race proper takes place Sunday (3.30pm ET, USA, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
NASCAR Iowa entry list
The full entry list for this weekend’s Cup Series action is as follows:
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|A. J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|Joey Gase
|Garage 66
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
