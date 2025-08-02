NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Iowa start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 2, for qualifying ahead of the HyVee Perks 250.
The HyVee Perks 250 is set to see 250 laps, or 218 miles, of action around the 0.875 mile circuit later in the evening, but first, the starting grid must be set, and it will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top.
Last time out at Indianapolis, it was Sam Mayer who took pole around the iconic 2.5 mile oval, starting ahead of Nick Sanchez and Sheldon Creed.
However come the chequered flag, it was JR Motorsports starlet Connor Zilisch who took his fifth Xfinity Series win of the season and third in as many races, pushing Mayer into second despite the latter setting the fastest lap and leading the most laps.
All of the Xfinity Series drivers might have their work cut out to secure pole this weekend, though, with a trio of Cup Series drivers looking to prove why they're in the Next Gen cars – Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon and Carson Hocevar.
With all of that said, let's get into all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of Saturday's qualifying action!
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Iowa qualifying start times
NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying from Iowa Motor Speedway starts on Saturday, August 2, at 12:05pm ET.
You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|12:05 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|12:05 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|12:05 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|12:05 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|12:05 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|11:05 AM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|11:05 AM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|11:05 AM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|11:05 AM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|11:05 AM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|10:05 AM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|10:05 AM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|10:05 AM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|10:05 AM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|9:05 AM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|9:05 AM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|9:05 AM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|9:05 AM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|9:05 AM
How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying live on TV today
In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on the CW in the United States.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying action from Iowa Speedway on Saturday can be watched for free live on the CW App.
Broadcast details may vary depending on your location.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|The CW
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

