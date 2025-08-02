Team Penske NASCAR star set for new race seat after 2025 season
NASCAR star Austin Cindric could be set for a rare racing appearance abroad, according to reports.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a wildcard appearance in Australia's Supercars series grand final in Adelaide, four weeks after the end of the Cup Series.
Speedcafe report that Tickford Racing have outlined their intentions to run a third car in the race alongside regular drivers Cam Waters and Thomas Randle, with talks now in progress with the South Australian Motorsport Board and Supercars itself.
The appearance, while it would likely be a one-off, would provide an interesting counterpoint to Shane van Gisbergen's much-hyped move over from Supercars to NASCAR, which started with a bang when he won on his Cup Series debut at Chicago.
Cindric joins list of NASCAR stars interested in Supercars
A number of Cup Series drivers have gotten part way to making a Sueprcars appearance in recent years only to fall short, with Kyle Larson even planning on making a run at the same Adelaide event as Cindric this year before cancelling those plans.
Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch did the same in 2024, after reportedly putting together a program between Triple Eight, Supercars, and Adelaide event organisers to have Busch compete in both the Supercars and Super2 races at the event last year.
However, like Larson, Busch pulled the plug on the idea just before it was due to be announced to the public, citing an off-track commitment.
Time will tell if Cindric is actually able to compete in the late November race, but he may be the American NASCAR driver who's shown the most interest in the past, admitting at one point that he'd 'love a chance to race there'.
