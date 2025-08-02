Teenage racer starts new NASCAR team to compete this month

17-year-old NASCAR driver Brent Crews has announced that he has launched his own Truck Series team.

The teenager has competed in three Truck Series races this year in the No. 1 Tricon Garage car, but will be active next weekend at Watkins Glen driving the No. 70 in his newly-formed Brent Crews Motorsports team.

Crews raised some of the money for the team's foundation by selling his micro sprint cars, with Pristine Auction also backing the new venture.

The youngster was in the headlines last month when he took a heavy hit at an ARCA Menards Series race at Dover, wrecking hard when his tire blew out, but he walked away without any serious harm done.

Crews idea 'snowballed' into new team

Explaining his decision to start his new team, Crews said: “I grew up going to dinner on race weekends with guys like Nick Tucker and Brian Keselowski listening to stories about building race cars and engines out of spare parts and barely getting to the track.

"Even though everyone would tell them they were crazy, it always sounded like so much fun to me.

"When we started talking about me buying a truck to run Watkins Glen, no one was willing to tell me it was a bad idea and it just kind of snowballed from there. I sold all my micro sprints to raise some of the money and here we are.”

He continued: “My stepdad Matt and I have always done things outside the box. We went National Midget racing when I was 12 and became the youngest Midget winner in history with Pristine Auction on the side of the car, so I’m super pumped to have them back on board.

"I don’t really know where this is going to go, but with all the buzz around road course guys right now, it didn’t seem right to miss Watkins Glen. I love the track. I have a win there. I don’t know what to expect from our team, but I will give it everything I’ve got. Watching on TV was not an option.”

