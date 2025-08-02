NASCAR team chief addresses rumors over 2026 shut down

A NASCAR team has snapped back at rumors that they will be closing down their 'cornerstone' program in the near future.

Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing, went on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week to refute whisperings that the organization will be shitting down their Xfinity Series program this winter.

Kaulig entered three full-time cars into Xfinity this year, piloted by Daniel Dye, Christian Eckes and Josh Williams, but let Williams go this week and look to be bringing in drivers for the No. 11 team on a part-time basis for the rest of the year.

Rice admitted that Kaulig could struggle to obtain funding to run all three cars in 2026, but said that they'll continue to run at least two and be around in the series for a 'long time'.

Kaulig chief: We'll be here a long time

“I’ve seen something where everybody said the Xfinity program is shutting down," he said. "It’s not shutting down. That’s our cornerstone.”

He continued: “Will we have three cars? Man, I don’t know, it just depends on funding. We are sitting there with like 74 Xfinity chassis and bodies and stuff, so I mean, we have a lot of equipment sitting in the shop, so it’s not like it’s going anywhere.

"We have a lot of people there and we’re going to be around a long time, and we run Xfinity, and if the funding comes through, we’ll be there with three, and if not, we’ll be there with two.”

He also revealed that his team has been talking to Dodge and/or RAM over a possible link-up in future years, but said that his organization is far from alone in that.

“I can tell you this," he said, "I think everybody in the garage probably has. I don’t think it’s one team that hasn’t. I think I told you guys off air yesterday, I have no idea who’s gonna do it, and I’m telling you the truth, and when it does come out, I think it will definitely be a team that’s probably already in the sport.”

“I will say everybody’s had a conversation with those guys, and our conversations really not had anything to do with, but with Chevrolet, we’ve talked with Eric Warren and Shane Martin and those guys lately and seeing what we can do with them.”

