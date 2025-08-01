Kyle and Samantha Busch issue heartfelt statements after emotional family moment

NASCAR great Kyle Busch is celebrating another championship this week, and it likely means every bit as much as his two Cup Series crowns.

The 40-year-old superstar is entering the twilight of a glittering career after 21 years on the NASCAR grid and 63 Cup Series wins.

But when Kyle does hang it up one day, he may have a ready-made replacement in his own front room with son Brexton becoming the latest Busch to claim a championship.

Despite only turning 10 years of age in May, Brexton is already making headlines for his talents behind the wheel, and this week he took things to a whole new level.

The talented youngster claimed a Cook Out Summer Shootout title in the Bandits division, and grabbed his seventh win of the 2025 season in the process on Champions Night in Charlotte. He finished 87 points ahead of Maverick Bradshaw in the final standings.

Busch now also has the national Bandits lead and a legitimate chance of claiming the overall 2025 season title.

Kyle and Samantha are proud parents

Not surprisingly Brexton has two very proud parents after they watched him claim glory in N.C. - and both took to social media to sum up their emotions.

Mum Samantha, writing on Instagram, said: “We’re so proud of you, Brexton! After 10 hot weeks at the track, he’s coming home with the Bando championship and made major gains in the Legend car too. What a summer! 🏁🔥”

Kyle meanwhile was absolutely elated with his son’s performances, summing up his feelings in a social media post. He said: “So proud of Brex and his SERVPRO 18B team!! Big accomplishment.”

