NASCAR legend throws shade at Denny Hamlin in frank Cup Series verdict

NASCAR Cup Series legend Mark Martin has taken a swipe at Denny Hamlin while discussing the current playoff format.

Martin has been a strong advocate for removing the playoffs altogether and going back to the points-only championship system which was in place until 2004, although he confessed to Frontstretch that he would just about accept a return to the 10-race 'Chase' format in place from 2004-2013.

Hamlin has been outspoken about the current format, which culminates in a four-way shootout in the final race of the season, saying this week: "One race is just not the way to do it."

He and Martin are both regarded as perhaps the two greatest Cup Series drivers to never win the championship, with the latter finishing second five times, and Hamlin was specifically namechecked in a rant about potential playoff format changes.

Martin: Fans want NASCAR format change

Martin said of the 36-race, no-playoff format: "I'm not saying it would be more exciting. I'm not even saying it would be as exciting. I'm just saying that the fans want it, over 50% want 36 races and then 30% want a 10-race chase.

"I've never said this, and I don't want to say this, I would settle for a 10-race chase. But I'd be disappointed. I'm gonna be crushed with what we wind up with, because I know what's coming.

"The guys in the sport would like to see a sample size of maybe three races. That might make Denny Hamlin feel better about a championship, about it not being a one-race lucky deal or something, but it ain't gonna move the needle for the fans.

"How's that going to change how the fans feel about it? Ten is the least amount that I would do if I was going to compromise."

