Judge blocks sale of NASCAR Cup Series team in key legal ruling

A judge has taken steps to prevent Rick Ware Racing from selling its NASCAR team in the short term.

Thursday saw a temporary restraining order issued, which prevents RWR from being sold to T.J. Puchyr as a complicated legal dispute is resolved through the courts.

Legacy Motor Club insist that they had a signed Charter Purchase Agreement to transfer RWR's charter to them for the 2026 season, while RWR claim that the agreement was intended for 2027.

With that brouhaha ongoing, RWR agreed a $150m deal to sell their operation to Puchyr, who Legacy claim worked to broker the original (disputed) charter deal as an independent contractor.

RWR and Legacy court case gets more complicated

This week's restraining order will remain in place for 10 days, as the judge considers Legacy's request for a preliminary injunction preventing a sale for longer.

RWR counsel Mark Henriques has said that both the team and potential new owner Puchyr still plan to sell their second charter – currently leased to RFK under the terms of an existing deal – to Legacy in 2027.

Legacy attorney Keith Forst said: “What we know is that these promises were made and this backdoor transaction was apparently entered into and is apparently a binding agreement, although not yet closed. There is really no harm to defendant whatsoever, and there is tremendous harm to plaintiff Legacy if this closing of these assets in fact happens."

Henriques pushed back, claiming that RWR is trying to remain on the grid running one car for Rick Ware's son Cody, something which Puchyr has agreed to do if and when he buys the team.

He said: “My clients did exactly what they had the freedom to do, work out a deal that meets the needs of the entity, and enter into a binding transaction that covers the entire business and yet keeps Cody racing. They’re trying to have their cake and eat it too since they lost the first preliminary injunction.”

