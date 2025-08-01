Kyle Busch issues damning RCR statement as team battle several issues

Kyle Busch has given a bleak answer about the state of Richard Childress Racing, as he continues a second straight winless season with the team.

The two-time Cup Series champion is on the longest winless streak of his storied career, and looks set to miss the playoffs, with just four races left in the regular season.

Team owner Richard Childress made no bones about the team's issues in a radio message following a tough race at Dover, being heard saying: "We are in trouble, period!"

Busch was speaking to the press this week ahead of the Cup Series' return to Iowa, and admitted than any answer he gave when asked about the team's strengths and weaknesses would get him into trouble.

Busch coy on RCR issues

“This isn’t a positive conversation for me," the veteran driver admitted. “So I can’t really give a great answer that won’t get me in trouble.”

Busch was also asked about Childress' radio message and how it was received by the team, telling Frontstretch: “I can only speculate, but I’m sure there were plenty of meetings this week.

“I’m not there every day and I was actually travelling every day this week so I didn’t have a whole lot of time to be at the race shop with anybody.

“[Mike] Verlander and Richard [Childress], I’m sure, had plenty of meetings with our engineering team and guys in order to try to go over a plan of like, ‘Okay, what can we do, where are we at, what’s next, what have we improved on, what else can we improve on, and where can we fill some of these gaps that we seem to be having when we go to these race tracks’?

“It’s not one thing, there is a plethora of issues. And it’s not just RCR issues either.”

Pressed on whether that meant Chevrolet issues or issues with the next-gen care more generally, Busch said: “All of the above.”

