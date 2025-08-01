NASCAR This Weekend: Iowa 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR season continues this weekend as teams and their drivers hit Iowa Speedway.

Whilst all three national NASCAR series were in action in Indianapolis last time out, this time around, it's only the Cup and Xfinity Series, with the Truck Series having a week off before returning at Watkins Glen later this month.

Fear not, though, if Cup and Xfinity action is not enough for you on Saturday and Sunday, the ARCA Menards Series is also at Iowa Speedway on Friday, making for a jam-packed schedule.

With that said, let's get into all of the important details you need to know before the cars hit the track!

READ MORE: NASCAR enforces mandatory change for ALL Cup Series teams

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa schedule and TV details

The NASCAR Cup Series action at Iowa Speedway kicks off with practice on Saturday, August 2, at 1:30pm ET. This is followed by qualifying at 2:40pm ET.

Meanwhile, this weekend's Cup Series race, titled the Iowa Corn 350, will take place on Sunday, August 3, at 3:30pm ET.

Both practice and qualifying from the Cup Series will be available to watch live on truTV. Radio coverage of qualifying will also be available via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

Sunday's race, however, will be broadcast live on USA Network, with driver cam available via HBO Max. Radio coverage of the race will also be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

Date Session Time (ET) TV Radio Saturday, August 2 Practice 1:30pm truTV SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, MRN Saturday, August 2 Qualifying 2:40pm truTV SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, MRN Sunday, August 3 Race 3:30pm USA Network, HBO Max (Driver Cam) SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, MRN

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification verdict

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa schedule and TV details

All of the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Iowa Speedway this weekend is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 2.

Practice starts at 11am ET, followed immediately by qualifying at 12:05pm ET.

Saturday's race, titled HyVee Perks 250, will then get underway later in the evening at 4:30pm ET.

Practice and qualifying action in the Xfinity Series can be watched live on the CW app, with no radio coverage available.

Saturday's race, however, is set to be shown live on the CW on TV, and also has radio coverage via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Date Session Time (ET) TV Radio Saturday, August 2 Practice 11:00am CW App None Saturday, August 2 Qualifying 12:05pm CW App None Saturday, August 2 Race 4:30pm CW (TV) SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, MRN

READ MORE: NASCAR driver facing multiple surgeries after serious injuries in horror wreck

ARCA Menards Series Iowa schedule and TV details

The ARCA Menards Series hits Iowa Speedway on Friday, August 1, with practice, qualifying and the race packed into one thrilling day of action.

Practice is set to get underway at 3:30pm ET, immediately followed by qualifying at 4:30pm ET. Then, ARCA race action will get underway a few hours later at 7pm ET.

There will be no TV or radio coverage of practice or qualifying from the ARCA Menards Series. However, the race can be watched live on FOX Sports 1, with radio coverage also available on MRN.

Date Session Time (ET) TV Radio Friday, August 1 Practice 3:30pm None None Friday, August 1 Qualifying 4:30pm None None Friday, August 1 Race 7:00pm FOX Sports 1 MRN

READ MORE: NASCAR icon will not congratulate Bubba Wallace for Indy win

Related