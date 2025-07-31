NASCAR and IndyCar team chief Roger Penske has spoken out in an official statement after a huge Penske Entertainment sale was confirmed.

Penske Entertainment announced on Thursday that FOX had acquired a one-third stake in the company, which owns the IndyCar racing series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The investment promises to 'supercharge' a new era of growth for IndyCar, with FOX Sports also extending its IndyCar media rights in a new, multi-year agreement.

The deal is worth in the region of $125-135million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“This partnership is built on long-standing trust and a shared vision for the future,” Roger Penske said in an official statement.

“FOX sees the incredible potential across our sport and wants to play an active role in building our growth trajectory.

"Lachlan Murdoch and his team, starting with Eric Shanks, are committed to our success and will bring incredible energy and innovation to INDYCAR.”

FOX 'thrilled' to join IndyCar ownership group

FOX Sports acquired the rights to show IndyCar ahead of the 2025 season, with this year's Indianapolis 500 coverage having reached an audience of 7.01million viewers.

That represented a 41% increase year-on-year and a 17-year high, and FOX are excited to be playing an increasing role moving forward.

“We’re thrilled to join the IndyCar ownership group at such a pivotal time for the sport,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer at FOX Sports.

“INDYCAR represents everything we value in live sports — passionate fans, iconic venues, elite competition and year-round storytelling potential.

"This investment underscores our commitment to motorsports and our belief in INDYCAR’s continued growth on and off the track. We’re excited to help elevate the sport to new heights across all platforms.”

