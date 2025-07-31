close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Team Penske boss Roger Penske with arms folded

Roger Penske issues official statement as '$135million' sale confirmed

Roger Penske issues official statement as '$135million' sale confirmed

Team Penske boss Roger Penske with arms folded

NASCAR and IndyCar team chief Roger Penske has spoken out in an official statement after a huge Penske Entertainment sale was confirmed.

Penske Entertainment announced on Thursday that FOX had acquired a one-third stake in the company, which owns the IndyCar racing series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The investment promises to 'supercharge' a new era of growth for IndyCar, with FOX Sports also extending its IndyCar media rights in a new, multi-year agreement.

The deal is worth in the region of $125-135million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“This partnership is built on long-standing trust and a shared vision for the future,” Roger Penske said in an official statement.

“FOX sees the incredible potential across our sport and wants to play an active role in building our growth trajectory.

"Lachlan Murdoch and his team, starting with Eric Shanks, are committed to our success and will bring incredible energy and innovation to INDYCAR.”

READ MORE: NASCAR icon will not congratulate Bubba Wallace for Indy win

FOX 'thrilled' to join IndyCar ownership group

FOX Sports acquired the rights to show IndyCar ahead of the 2025 season, with this year's Indianapolis 500 coverage having reached an audience of 7.01million viewers.

That represented a 41% increase year-on-year and a 17-year high, and FOX are excited to be playing an increasing role moving forward.

“We’re thrilled to join the IndyCar ownership group at such a pivotal time for the sport,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer at FOX Sports.

“INDYCAR represents everything we value in live sports — passionate fans, iconic venues, elite competition and year-round storytelling potential.

"This investment underscores our commitment to motorsports and our belief in INDYCAR’s continued growth on and off the track. We’re excited to help elevate the sport to new heights across all platforms.”

READ MORE: NASCAR enforces mandatory change for ALL Cup Series teams

Related

NASCAR IndyCar Roger Penske Fox
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him

  • 40 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Round-Up

NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

  • Today 12:00
F1 Movie

F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
 NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

  • 29 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x