A generic image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch looking into the distance

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch issues $50million retirement warning

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch issues $50million retirement warning

A generic image of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch looking into the distance

NASCAR great Kyle Busch is now 40 years of age and clearly in the twilight of a glittering career which has brought him a pair of Cup Series titles.

The 63-time Cup Series race winner has no imminent plans for retirement, but it is a topic which he is now regularly asked about.

Busch is perfectly placed to speak with authority about the NASCAR landscape across the generations, with 21 years of racing under his belt.

Busch on the future for NASCAR drivers

His latest take on what the future looks like for drivers has a worrying element to it - that is, if you are one of the younger generation currently cutting through.

Ahead of last weekend's race at Indianapolis, Busch was quizzed on whether his and Denny Hamlin's generation will be the last to race into their 40s, with drivers now generally getting into the Cup Series earlier.

Busch, though, isn't convinced. Speaking to media, via Frontstretch, he said: “I still think guys will go 40 or plus. This car is harder on you so maybe not. There’s a lot of factors that will go into that. So I don’t want to speculate as to when drivers should hang it up.

“If you’re competitive and winning and making the most of your team and everything else with what you got, then keep going as long as you’re happy, I guess.”

Busch then explained that he doesn’t think today’s generation will earn the sort of money that he, Hamlin, and Matt Kenseth have during their careers. He believes that may force some to continue racing well into their 40s.

“So you know, if we made, I’m just making up a number, if we made $50million over our career, they’re probably only going to be around the $20-25million range over the course of their career. So they may have to go further.”

Do drivers peak earlier now?

Busch was also asked whether drivers peak earlier now with all of the technological advancements at their fingertips - notably access to Sims.

He responded: “I would say that the peak can be earlier, yes. I would say that my talent peak was probably early, but my mentality peak was not. You know, being able to handle tough situations, Game 7 moment situations, that sort of stuff.

“I feel like you’ve got to go through some really really good tutelage or some life lessons before you can put all of that together as a person.”

