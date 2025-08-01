close global

An image of Dale Earnhardt Sr

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt’s widow in $30billion battle with neighbors

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt's widow in $30billion battle with neighbors

An image of Dale Earnhardt Sr

Teresa Earnhardt, widow of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt, is at the center of a bitter $30billion land battle with her North Carolina neighbors.

The 66-year-old Earnhardt has angered locals in Mooresville with plans to build a huge data center campus on 400 acres of land she owns in the area.

The proposed new Mooresville Technology Park, courtesy of Denver-based developer Tract, drew immediate opposition from residents wearing ‘No Data Center’ stickers at a public meeting.

Those opponents have now even gone as far as setting up a website to rally support against the project.

Two sides at odds over $30bn plan

Earnhardt is requesting rezoning for the 400-acre plot (which is now mostly trees), to allow the project to go ahead.

Developers claim the new industrial park would bring 277 “recession-resistant” jobs, including some 195 paying $125,000 a year. They also claim it would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for Mooresville, Iredell County and local public schools over 20 years.

Locals meanwhile say they have multiple concerns, including noise and light pollution and the potential for falling property values in the area.

The battle will move closer to a conclusion next week (Monday August 4) when the Mooresville Board of Commissioners will consider approving a new public hearing date.

Per the Charlotte Observer, currently that public hearing date is September 15, with a final decision on the rezoning request likely to come the same evening.

