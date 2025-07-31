NASCAR team announce Carson Hocevar replacement as former driver released

After confirming that they had fired a full-time driver despite there being months left in the season, a NASCAR team has swiftly moved to name his immediate replacement.

Kaulig Racing took the decision to relieve Josh Williams from his duties ahead of this weekend's HyVee Perks 250, confirming that a host of different drivers will now drive the No. 11 Chevrolet in the remaining 12 races of the Xfinity Series season.

Carson Hocevar is the first man up, with Kaulig confirming that the 22-year-old hotshot will be the one to drive for them at Iowa Speedway this weekend.

Hocevar drives full-time in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports in the No. 77, but interestingly, has only raced six times in the Xfinity Series previously.

READ MORE: NASCAR icon will not congratulate Bubba Wallace for Indy win

Carson Hocevar set for Xfinity Series drive

Speaking as part of the official statement that confirmed the news, Hocevar revealed his excitement ahead of the opportunity.

“I love to race, anywhere, anytime, so when I was asked to drive the Kaulig Xfinity car at Iowa, I jumped at the opportunity,” he explained.

“I’m grateful to the team at Kaulig Racing for believing in me and to Jeff Dickerson and my Spire team for letting me have some fun with the 11 team this weekend.

"I promise to make the most of it.”

Alongside his Xfinity Series drive, Hocevar will also compete as usual in the Cup Series, piloting the No. 77 Chevrolet.

He will not be the only Cup Series driver on double duty, either, with Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon also set to race in the Xfinity Series at Iowa alongside their Cup obligations.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Brutal Kyle Busch verdict emerges as Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty

READ MORE: NASCAR enforces mandatory change for ALL Cup Series teams

Related