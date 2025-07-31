NASCAR confirm major changes as MULTIPLE drivers replaced for Iowa
NASCAR has confirmed multiple key driver changes for this weekend’s Xfinity Series action in Iowa.
We have had three notable updates since the checkered flag came out in Indianapolis, and all three have now been officially confirmed in the 38-driver entry list.
The biggest news of course is that one-race suspension for Austin Hill after he rear hooked Aric Almirola to send him into the wall with just nine laps remaining in Indy. Hill will be replaced in the No. 21 car by Austin Dillon.
Meanwhile Josh Williams has been released by Kaulig Racing with immediate effect and he will be replaced in the No. 11 car by Carson Hocevar.
The final major update for Iowa comes with confirmation that Ross Chastain will race for JR Motorsports in the No. 9 car. He has already raced on four occasions in the Xfinity Series so far this season, each time in the No. 9 for Dale Earnhardt Jr's team.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa entry list
Ahead of this weekend's Xfinity Series action at Iowa, here is the full, 38-driver entry list for the event.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|00
|Sheldon Creed
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|1
|Carson Kvapil
|JR Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|5
|Parker Retzlaff
|Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
|07
|Patrick Emerling
|SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Sammy Smith
|JR Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Ross Chastain
|JR Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Daniel Dye
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|11
|Carson Hocevar
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
|16
|Christian Eckes
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|17
|Corey Day
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|18
|William Sawalich
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|19
|Justin Bonsignore
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|21
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|22
|Harrison Burton
|AM Racing Ford
|26
|Dean Thompson
|Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing Ford
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
|35
|Tyler Tomasil
|Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing Ford
|44
|Sam Mayer
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|45
|Anthony Alfredo
|Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
|45
|Mason Massey
|Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
|48
|Nicholas Sanchez
|Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
|53
|Joey Gase
|Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
|54
|Taylor Gray
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|70
|Thomas Annunziata
|Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
|71
|Ryan Ellis
|DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet
|74
|Dawson Cram
|Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|JR Motorsports Chevrolet
|91
|Josh Bilicki
|DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet
|99
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
