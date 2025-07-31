close global

NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR confirm major changes as MULTIPLE drivers replaced for Iowa

NASCAR confirm major changes as MULTIPLE drivers replaced for Iowa

NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR has confirmed multiple key driver changes for this weekend’s Xfinity Series action in Iowa.

We have had three notable updates since the checkered flag came out in Indianapolis, and all three have now been officially confirmed in the 38-driver entry list.

The biggest news of course is that one-race suspension for Austin Hill after he rear hooked Aric Almirola to send him into the wall with just nine laps remaining in Indy. Hill will be replaced in the No. 21 car by Austin Dillon.

Meanwhile Josh Williams has been released by Kaulig Racing with immediate effect and he will be replaced in the No. 11 car by Carson Hocevar.

The final major update for Iowa comes with confirmation that Ross Chastain will race for JR Motorsports in the No. 9 car. He has already raced on four occasions in the Xfinity Series so far this season, each time in the No. 9 for Dale Earnhardt Jr's team.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa entry list

Ahead of this weekend's Xfinity Series action at Iowa, here is the full, 38-driver entry list for the event.

Car No. Driver Team
00Sheldon CreedHaas Factory Team Ford
1Carson KvapilJR Motorsports Chevrolet
2Jesse LoveRichard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
07Patrick EmerlingSS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
7Justin AllgaierJR Motorsports Chevrolet
8Sammy SmithJR Motorsports Chevrolet
9Ross ChastainJR Motorsports Chevrolet
10Daniel DyeKaulig Racing Chevrolet
11Carson HocevarKaulig Racing Chevrolet
14Garrett SmithleySS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet
16Christian EckesKaulig Racing Chevrolet
17Corey DayHendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18William SawalichJoe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19Justin BonsignoreJoe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22Harrison BurtonAM Racing Ford
26Dean ThompsonSam Hunt Racing Toyota
27Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
28Kyle SiegRSS Racing Ford
31Blaine PerkinsJordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
35Tyler TomasilJoey Gase Motorsports Ford
39Ryan SiegRSS Racing Ford
44Sam MayerHaas Factory Team Ford
45Anthony AlfredoYoung’s Motorsports Chevrolet
44Brennan PooleAlpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
45Mason MasseyAlpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
48Nicholas SanchezBig Machine Racing Chevrolet
51Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
53Joey GaseJoey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
54Taylor GrayJoe Gibbs Racing Toyota
70Thomas AnnunziataCope Family Racing Chevrolet
71Ryan EllisDGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet
74Dawson CramMike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
88Connor ZilischJR Motorsports Chevrolet
91Josh BilickiDGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet
99Matt DiBenedettoViking Motorsports Chevrolet

