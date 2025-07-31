NASCAR has confirmed multiple key driver changes for this weekend’s Xfinity Series action in Iowa.

We have had three notable updates since the checkered flag came out in Indianapolis, and all three have now been officially confirmed in the 38-driver entry list.

The biggest news of course is that one-race suspension for Austin Hill after he rear hooked Aric Almirola to send him into the wall with just nine laps remaining in Indy. Hill will be replaced in the No. 21 car by Austin Dillon.

Meanwhile Josh Williams has been released by Kaulig Racing with immediate effect and he will be replaced in the No. 11 car by Carson Hocevar.

The final major update for Iowa comes with confirmation that Ross Chastain will race for JR Motorsports in the No. 9 car. He has already raced on four occasions in the Xfinity Series so far this season, each time in the No. 9 for Dale Earnhardt Jr's team.

READ MORE: NASCAR enforces mandatory change for ALL Cup Series teams

NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa entry list

Ahead of this weekend's Xfinity Series action at Iowa, here is the full, 38-driver entry list for the event.

Car No. Driver Team 00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team Ford 1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 07 Patrick Emerling SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ross Chastain JR Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Daniel Dye Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Carson Hocevar Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14 Garrett Smithley SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet 16 Christian Eckes Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Justin Bonsignore Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Harrison Burton AM Racing Ford 26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford 31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 35 Tyler Tomasil Joey Gase Motorsports Ford 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 44 Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team Ford 45 Anthony Alfredo Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 45 Mason Massey Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 48 Nicholas Sanchez Big Machine Racing Chevrolet 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 53 Joey Gase Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 70 Thomas Annunziata Cope Family Racing Chevrolet 71 Ryan Ellis DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet 74 Dawson Cram Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch JR Motorsports Chevrolet 91 Josh Bilicki DGM Racing x JIM Chevrolet 99 Matt DiBenedetto Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

READ MORE: NASCAR icon will not congratulate Bubba Wallace for Indy win

Related