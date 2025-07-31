NASCAR announce driver disqualification verdict

NASCAR has announced the outcome of a disqualification appeal following last weekend's racing action in Indianapolis.

All three national NASCAR series were in the city from Friday through Sunday, with the Truck Series competing at Indianapolis Raceway Park and the Cup and Xfinity Series racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After finishing in third in the Truck Series race, Stewart Friesen later found himself disqualified after post-race inspection, with officials deeming his No. 52 truck to have failed their front-end height requirements due to being too low.

Friesen lost his third place and was instead credited with 35th, but Halmar Friesen Racing quickly confirmed that they were set to appeal that decision.

NASCAR announces disqualification decision

The outcome of that appeal has now been revealed, and it's bad news for Halmar Friesen Racing, with the No. 52's disqualification upheld.

In an official statement released, NASCAR confirmed that the National Motorsports Appeals panel had made two decisions regarding the case. Firstly, that the appellant had indeed violated the rule(s) set forth in the penalty notice, and that secondly, the original decision had been upheld.

A short explanation for their decision was given: “The panel agrees that the team violated Rule 14.17.3.2.1.2.A.

"There was a part failure that is not known if it was intentional or unintentional, resulting in failure of front ride height.”

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a race disqualification issued on July 25, 2025 to driver Stewart Friesen and owner Chris Larsen in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.



Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National… — NASCAR Communications (@NASCAR_Comms) July 30, 2025

Friesen certainly has more important matters to contend with right now regardless, with the 42-year-old in 'serious but stable' condition after a horrific dirt race wreck on Monday night.

Thankfully, news regarding his health has been positive so far, with the latest being that he is set to be transferred to New York where he will undergo multiple surgeries.

