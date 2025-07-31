close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR announce driver disqualification verdict

NASCAR announce driver disqualification verdict

NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR has announced the outcome of a disqualification appeal following last weekend's racing action in Indianapolis.

All three national NASCAR series were in the city from Friday through Sunday, with the Truck Series competing at Indianapolis Raceway Park and the Cup and Xfinity Series racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Bubba Wallace denied seven-figure payout as officials confirm disqualification decision

After finishing in third in the Truck Series race, Stewart Friesen later found himself disqualified after post-race inspection, with officials deeming his No. 52 truck to have failed their front-end height requirements due to being too low.

Friesen lost his third place and was instead credited with 35th, but Halmar Friesen Racing quickly confirmed that they were set to appeal that decision.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan told to 'stay away' from NASCAR races after huge Indy win

NASCAR announces disqualification decision

The outcome of that appeal has now been revealed, and it's bad news for Halmar Friesen Racing, with the No. 52's disqualification upheld.

In an official statement released, NASCAR confirmed that the National Motorsports Appeals panel had made two decisions regarding the case. Firstly, that the appellant had indeed violated the rule(s) set forth in the penalty notice, and that secondly, the original decision had been upheld.

A short explanation for their decision was given: “The panel agrees that the team violated Rule 14.17.3.2.1.2.A.

"There was a part failure that is not known if it was intentional or unintentional, resulting in failure of front ride height.”

Friesen certainly has more important matters to contend with right now regardless, with the 42-year-old in 'serious but stable' condition after a horrific dirt race wreck on Monday night.

Thankfully, news regarding his health has been positive so far, with the latest being that he is set to be transferred to New York where he will undergo multiple surgeries.

READ MORE: NASCAR announce penalty for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Keselowski suffers Iowa heartbreak as Byron puts on incredible display

Related

NASCAR Kyle Busch Bubba Wallace Indianapolis Stewart Friesen
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him

  • 39 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Round-Up

NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

  • Today 12:00
F1 Movie

F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
 NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

  • 29 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x