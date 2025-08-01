NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon reveals life-changing event

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon has revealed the Cup Series event that changed his life.

Gordon had an incredible career in NASCAR's elite division, competing in over 800 races across a 25-year period in which he won four championships, including two consecutively in 1997 and 1998.

The former Hendrick Motorsports star's first win came in his second full-time season in the sport in 1994, taking the victory in the Coca-Cola 600 after edging the likes of Rusty Wallace and Geoff Bodine at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

However, it's the second victory of his Cup Series career that Gordon says changed everything for him, which came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway just a few months after his first.

Jeff Gordon: Winning Brickyard 400 changed my life

That year, the inaugural Brickyard 400 was held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Gordon driving the No. 24 to victory lane once again.

"Racing at Indianapolis in the Brickyard 400 was something that changed my life, winning that inaugural event," Gordon told SiriusXM Sports.

"I loved going to Indianapolis every year, certainly one of my favorites."

Indianapolis went on to become one of Gordon's most prolific venues, with the Hendrick Motorsports star winning five victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in total.

Indy included, Gordon went on to win a total of 93 races in the Cup Series, which puts him number three on the all-time wins list behind only David Pearson and Richard Petty.

These days, Gordon continues to have NASCAR success, although this time outside of the car, currently working as the vice chairman at his former team, Hendrick Motorsports.

