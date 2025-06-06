NASCAR Today: 23XI Racing set for driver contract disaster as team announce Cup Series promotion

NASCAR has won a key appeal in its ongoing legal battle against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, putting some drivers' futures in doubt.

Trackhouse Racing announce NASCAR promotion with 2026 lineup uncertain

Trackhouse Racing have announced a NASCAR Cup Series promotion for a racing star, amid uncertainty over their 2026 driver lineup.

NASCAR star speaks out on shock F1 drive rumours

A NASCAR star has addressed rumours that he could test for F1’s brand new race team Cadillac with a brilliant one-word response.

Denny Hamlin admits fighting 'very hard' against NASCAR proposal

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has pushed back in no uncertain terms on a controversial proposal.