Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin of NASCAR's 23XI Racing

NASCAR Today: 23XI Racing set for driver contract disaster as team announce Cup Series promotion

NASCAR Today: 23XI Racing set for driver contract disaster as team announce Cup Series promotion

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin of NASCAR's 23XI Racing

NASCAR has won a key appeal in its ongoing legal battle against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, putting some drivers' futures in doubt.

Trackhouse Racing announce NASCAR promotion with 2026 lineup uncertain

Trackhouse Racing have announced a NASCAR Cup Series promotion for a racing star, amid uncertainty over their 2026 driver lineup.

NASCAR star speaks out on shock F1 drive rumours

A NASCAR star has addressed rumours that he could test for F1’s brand new race team Cadillac with a brilliant one-word response.

Denny Hamlin admits fighting 'very hard' against NASCAR proposal

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has pushed back in no uncertain terms on a controversial proposal.

NASCAR Xfinity Series starlet Connor Zilisch will be hit with a suspension in an upcoming race.

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Michigan start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Michigan start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR star speaks out on fake F1 drive rumors
NASCAR star speaks out on fake F1 drive rumors

F1 Standings

