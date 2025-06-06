NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Michigan start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues this weekend, with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The race is set to see 200 laps of action around the 2-mile oval, which first hosted a Cup Series race all the way back in 1969.

The series heads to Michigan off the back of a thrilling Nashville race won by Ryan Blaney, securing the popular driver's place in the post-season.

Blaney fought through after finishing just 15th in qualifying to take not only the race victory ahead of Carson Hocevar, but also the Stage 2 win after smashing through his deficit in style.

William Byron's existing lead and fifth-place finish means that he still tops the Cup Series standings heading into this weekend, with Kyle Larson by far the closest driver on his tail, 48 points behind.

Elsewhere, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott round out the top five in the regular season rankings, and it will certainly be interesting to see how the top of the order gets shaken up come Sunday night.

With that said, let's take a look at all of the timing and TV details you need to know ahead of this weekend's action!

NASCAR Cup Series: Michigan start times and schedule

The 200-lap race starts on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 2 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, June 7 Practice 9:30 AM 8:30 AM 7:30 AM 6:30 AM Saturday, June 7 Qualifying 10:40 AM 9:40 AM 8:40 AM 7:40 AM Sunday, June 8 Race 2:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM 11:00 AM

NASCAR Cup Series: Michigan TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series coverage this weekend is split across many different broadcasters and platforms.

In terms of television coverage, all of this weekend's action will be streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

Elsewhere, radio coverage of practice, qualifying and Sunday's race will be available on SiriusXM and PRN.

During Sunday's race, in-car camera footage will also be available on MAX.

Outside the United States, the broadcaster of this weekend's event depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Prime Video United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

