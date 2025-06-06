NASCAR criticized over diminished Pride support
NASCAR criticized over diminished Pride support
NASCAR have been called out for their Pride Month celebrations after a fan on social media noticed that the racing series only posted their support for the LGBTQ+ community on LinkedIn.
Throughout June various events will take place in support of LGBTQ+ culture and the community, with various cities across the world hosting their annual parades as people come together to celebrate their identity.
June is also the time of year companies stick a rainbow LGBTQ+ flag on their usual logo, in an attempt to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, and share their messages of support to their social media channels.
However, in 2025 NASCAR have only celebrated Pride on LinkedIn, where they wrote: “We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and beyond.”
One X user called out NASCAR for only sharing the message on one social media platform and posted: “Hey @NASCAR is there a reason you’ll post this on LinkedIn but not any other social media platform.”
Support for Pride failed to appear on NASCAR's X account where the sport has 3.6 million followers, Instagram (3.8 million followers) and TikTok (2.9 million followers).
GPFans contacted NASCAR on Thursday for comment regarding their Pride Month post on LinkedIn and its absence on other social media platforms, but at time of publication has not received a response.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson penalized at Nashville as Kyle Busch boost emerges
NASCAR called out for Pride Month support
Elsewhere on X, other users called out NASCAR’s lack of support for pride, with one account writing: “Excuse me?? LinkedIn??? Oh we HAVE to have more courage than that.”
Another added: “I'd be willing to guess so they don't upset 90% of their fan base and have to read hateful and disgusting comments.”
READ MORE: Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
23XI Racing star opens up on infamous Hocevar wreck
- 42 minutes ago
NASCAR criticized over diminished Pride support
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: 23XI Racing set for driver contract disaster as team announce Cup Series promotion
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull give penalty update after Verstappen punishment
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Michigan start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
- Today 02:00
NASCAR star speaks out on fake F1 drive rumors
- Today 01:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash
- 24 may
F1 Qualifying Results: Norris thrashed at Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen trails again
- 31 may
NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car
- 30 may
Adrian Newey reveals the ONE thing that will attract Verstappen to Aston Martin
- 28 may
Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism
- 30 may
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ruins title hopes with PETULANT late race actions
- 1 june