NASCAR criticized over diminished Pride support

NASCAR have been called out for their Pride Month celebrations after a fan on social media noticed that the racing series only posted their support for the LGBTQ+ community on LinkedIn.

Throughout June various events will take place in support of LGBTQ+ culture and the community, with various cities across the world hosting their annual parades as people come together to celebrate their identity.

June is also the time of year companies stick a rainbow LGBTQ+ flag on their usual logo, in an attempt to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, and share their messages of support to their social media channels.

However, in 2025 NASCAR have only celebrated Pride on LinkedIn, where they wrote: “We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and beyond.”

One X user called out NASCAR for only sharing the message on one social media platform and posted: “Hey @NASCAR is there a reason you’ll post this on LinkedIn but not any other social media platform.”

Support for Pride failed to appear on NASCAR's X account where the sport has 3.6 million followers, Instagram (3.8 million followers) and TikTok (2.9 million followers).

GPFans contacted NASCAR on Thursday for comment regarding their Pride Month post on LinkedIn and its absence on other social media platforms, but at time of publication has not received a response.

Elsewhere on X, other users called out NASCAR’s lack of support for pride, with one account writing: “Excuse me?? LinkedIn??? Oh we HAVE to have more courage than that.”

Another added: “I'd be willing to guess so they don't upset 90% of their fan base and have to read hateful and disgusting comments.”

