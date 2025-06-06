close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

Trackhouse Racing announce NASCAR promotion with 2026 lineup uncertain

Trackhouse Racing announce NASCAR promotion with 2026 lineup uncertain

A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

Trackhouse Racing have announced a NASCAR Cup Series promotion for a racing star, amid uncertainty over their 2026 driver lineup.

The team recently announced that 18-year-old Connor Zilisch will make two further Cup Series appearances in 2025 at Atlanta and Watkins Glen.

Zilisch has already competed in two Cup Series events in 2025, where he failed to finish the race at COTA and placed 23rd at the Coca Cola 600.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series star will get behind the wheel of the No. 87 Chevrolet in June and August, with the Red Bull-backed driver hailed as one of the sport’s most promising young talents by the likes of Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson penalized at Nashville as Kyle Busch boost emerges

Who will compete for Trackhouse Racing in 2026?

Zilisch’s promotion places increased pressure on Trackhouse’s current drivers - Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen - with the team only in possession of three charters for full-time Cup Series entries.

If Trackhouse want to promote the young 18-year-old full-time, one of their three current drivers will have to make way for Zilisch at the team.

Suarez recently opened up on contract negotiations with team co-owner Justin Marks, but admitted that uncertainty over the deal was an ongoing distraction.

“I’m going to be quite honest with you: I wish I didn’t have to have these conversations, and I didn’t have these distractions, but it’s part of life, right?” he said to the media ahead of this month’s Cup Series race in Mexico.

“Sometimes you have to do several things at the same time. But I’m trying not to think about it too much and trying to work in my job and push as hard as possible for competition and trying to help the team slowly get better and better.”

READ MORE: Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville

Related

Red Bull Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Ross Chastain NASCAR Xfinity Series
Denny Hamlin admits fighting 'very hard' against NASCAR proposal
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin admits fighting 'very hard' against NASCAR proposal

  • Yesterday 15:00
YouTube superstar tagged for stunning NASCAR drive in 2026
NASCAR Truck Series

YouTube superstar tagged for stunning NASCAR drive in 2026

  • Yesterday 14:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Trackhouse Racing announce NASCAR promotion with 2026 lineup uncertain

  • 33 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Jordan-owned 23XI Racing under threat as NASCAR win huge legal ruling

  • 1 uur geleden
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's neighbours in UPROAR after tree row at $24 MILLION mansion

  • 3 uur geleden
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton out of answers as Ferrari retirement raised

  • Yesterday 19:00
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes legend starts campaign to replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull

  • Yesterday 17:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin admits fighting 'very hard' against NASCAR proposal

  • Yesterday 15:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash

  • 24 may
 F1 Qualifying Results: Norris thrashed at Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen trails again
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Norris thrashed at Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen trails again

  • 31 may
 NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car

NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car

  • 30 may
 Adrian Newey reveals the ONE thing that will attract Verstappen to Aston Martin

Adrian Newey reveals the ONE thing that will attract Verstappen to Aston Martin

  • 28 may
 Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism

Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism

  • 30 may
 F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ruins title hopes with PETULANT late race actions

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ruins title hopes with PETULANT late race actions

  • 1 june
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x