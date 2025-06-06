NASCAR star speaks out on shock F1 drive rumours

A NASCAR star has addressed rumours that they could test for F1’s brand new race team Cadillac with a brilliant one-word response.

The American brand will join the F1 grid in 2026 as their 11th team, and are yet to decide which two drivers will compete for them in their maiden season.

However, one NASCAR Cup Series star has ruled themselves out for driving for Cadillac in any kind of capacity, with Ryan Blaney taking to social media to address recent rumours.

Reports claim that Cadillac reached out to Team Penske about Blaney testing a F1 car, with the likelihood increasing if the Cup Series star finishes second or better in the 2025 standings - which would see him meet the requirements for a Super Licence.

Blaney responded to these rumours on X, sharing the initial report and writing a short-but-sweet statement, which read: “Nah.”

Who will drive for Cadillac F1?

Whilst Blaney would meet Cadillac’s requirement to have an American driver in their race seat, the team have not publicly mentioned his or any other Cup Series star’s names in connection with the drive.

The American driver who is most likely to attract interest from Cadillac is Colton Herta, although the IndyCar star is yet to acquire the correct amount of points for a super licence.

Blaney secured his spot in the playoffs at Nashville last weekend, alongside his Team Penske team-mates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric with the 31-year-old putting to bed the misery of his five DNFs and near wins in 2025.

Instead of flirting with rival racing series’, Blaney’s focus remains entirely on becoming the fourth consecutive Penske driver to win the Cup Series title in 2025 and crucially beating team-mate Logano this time around.

