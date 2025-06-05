Denny Hamlin admits fighting 'very hard' against NASCAR proposal

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has pushed back in no uncertain terms on a controversial proposal.

The sport's CEO Jim France had been positioning himself to fund a Cup Series entry for IMSA driver Jack Aitken, a move which could have created a real issue for some owners.

The Athletic reported that the deal was close to being signed and completed, but was called off shortly after the New York Times-owned website began asking questions about it.

The report also claimed that a number of 'high-ranking' officials were less than pleased with the idea of NASCAR's owner getting involved in an entry, with some worrying that France could see the entry as a first step towards forming his own Cup Series team.

Hamlin: France-owned team would be conflict of interest

Hamlin appears to have confirmed that report when speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast this week, admitting he fought 'very, very hard' against the idea of a potential France-run team.

“I fought very, very hard and opposed the fact that the France family could own charters,” he said. “I think that’s just wildly conflict of interest.”

Hamlin is currently in dispute with NASCAR in his role as 23XI Racing co-owner with Michael Jordan, but admitted that the dispute makes it difficult to speak openly about some issues.

“I really can’t speak on this because obviously the lawsuit and lawyers are very, very sensitive to this stuff right now and anything you say will be used against you in the court of law.”

