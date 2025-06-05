NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits contract issues as wife's racing obsession revealed

A NASCAR star in a contract year has admitted that ongoing negotiations with his team are an unwelcome distraction.

NASCAR Cup Series star reacts to wife's stunning racing success

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez has opened up on his wife's recent win in a notable race.

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin anticipating REVENGE after Cup Series wreck

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has said that Ricky Stenhouse will be out to get Carson Hocevar in the near future, after a wreck at the Cracker Barrel 400.

Dale Earnhardt Jr reflects on valuable NASCAR lesson from legendary father

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed a valuable lesson taught by NASCAR legend and father, Dale Earnhardt Sr..