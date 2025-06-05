NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits contract issues as wife's racing obsession revealed
NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits contract issues as wife's racing obsession revealed
A NASCAR star in a contract year has admitted that ongoing negotiations with his team are an unwelcome distraction.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series star reacts to wife's stunning racing success
NASCAR star Daniel Suarez has opened up on his wife's recent win in a notable race.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin anticipating REVENGE after Cup Series wreck
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has said that Ricky Stenhouse will be out to get Carson Hocevar in the near future, after a wreck at the Cracker Barrel 400.
➡️ READ MORE
Dale Earnhardt Jr reflects on valuable NASCAR lesson from legendary father
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed a valuable lesson taught by NASCAR legend and father, Dale Earnhardt Sr..
➡️
Denny Hamlin has opened up about his excitement for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series in-season tournament.
Denny Hamlin has opened up about his excitement for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series in-season tournament.
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits contract issues as wife's racing obsession revealed
- 34 minutes ago
Formula 1
Aston Martin give driver health update with multi-race absence possible
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series star admits contract situation 'distracting'
- Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series star reacts to wife's stunning racing success
- Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin reveals win at all costs mentality ahead of In-Season tournament
- Today 00:00
Formula 1
American motor giant announces major signing ahead of 2026 debut
- Yesterday 23:00
Most read
2.500+ views
F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash
- 24 may
2.500+ views
F1 Qualifying Results: Norris thrashed at Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen trails again
- 31 may
NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car
- 30 may
Adrian Newey reveals the ONE thing that will attract Verstappen to Aston Martin
- 28 may
Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism
- 30 may
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ruins title hopes with PETULANT late race actions
- 1 june