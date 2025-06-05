YouTube superstar tagged for stunning NASCAR drive in 2026

YouTube star 'Cleetus McFarland' has been touted for an upcoming NASCAR drive, in a surprise move.

The online sensation, real name Garrett Mitchell, has raced three times in the ARCA Menards Series this year, snagging a pair of top-ten finishes.

The Sports Business Journal report that McFarland could jump on board with Stellantis’ Ram brand if they enter the NASCAR Truck Series in the near future.

McFarland has been driving for Rette Jones Racing in ARCA this year, finishing 30th at Daytona this year before finishing tenth at Talladega and a career-best ninth at Charlotte.

McFarland linked with NASCAR drive

Earlier this year, when discussing the possibility of jumping straight into the Cup Series, he told Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast: “No, definitely not doing that,"

"I've never been a big NASCAR guy until this year and [Greg] Biffle helping me like even step my foot in the door. But in just this one season, you and I have both watched several people shove their way into Cup and look like fools.

"Originally, when I called Biff, I was like, ‘I want to race Cup’, but he’s like, ‘You’ve gotta do this and this.

"I think our original goal was the Daytona 500 in 2027 and I'm not saying that's off the board, but now that I know just a smidge about NASCAR, I still think that might be too early ‘cause them guys are on a whole ‘nother level."

