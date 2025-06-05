NASCAR issue unusual deferred suspension after Nashville race

NASCAR Xfinity Series starlet Connor Zilisch will be hit with a suspension in an upcoming race.

The 18-year-old finished as runner-up at last weekend's Nashville race for the second Xfinity Series race in a row, having won at COTA earlier in the year.

However, NASCAR announced on Wednesday that the teenager's car was found to have two unsecured leg nuts when his car went through post-race inspection, which has led to his crew chief Mardy Lindley being suspended for one race.

That suspension won't be served this weekend, with no Xfinity Series race running, but also won't be served in Mexico City at the next race. Instead, Lindley will be out for the race at Pocono on June 21st.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson penalized at Nashville as Kyle Busch boost emerges

Zilisch crew chief suspended after infringement

A report on NASCAR's website read: "Rookie Connor Zilisch drove the No. 88 Chevrolet to a second-place finish behind JRM teammate Justin Allgaier in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250.

"His car, however, was found with two unsecured lug nuts post-race, an infraction under Sections 8.8.10.4a (Tires and Wheels) in the NASCAR Rule Book.

"As a result, crew chief Mardy Lindley was suspended for one race and the team was fined $10,000.

"NASCAR officials indicated that Lindley’s suspension has been deferred to the June 21 event at Pocono Raceway. The Xfinity Series is idle this weekend and resumes Saturday, June 14 in Mexico City."

READ MORE: Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville

Related