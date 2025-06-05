NASCAR Cup Series star reacts to wife's stunning racing success

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez has opened up on his wife's recent win in a notable race.

Julia Piquet won the Better Half Dash at the Trackhouse Motorplex, a race where a number of NASCAR stars' wives and partners compete against each other.

Piquet has motor racing in her blood, with her father Nelson Piquet winning three Formula 1 championships and her brother Nelson Piquet Jr. racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series after leaving F1.

Even Piquet's sister Kelly is dating F1 champion Max Verstappen, with the pair welcoming their first child together earlier this year. What we're saying is, Julia Piquet couldn't get away from racing if she tried.

Suarez: Piquet could be a race car driver

Piquet absolutely dominated the 11-strong field in the Dash, starting from pole position and taking every stage win before also taking the chequered flag.

Suarez backed his wife to become a 'great' racing driver if she put her efforts into it, revealing that they watch a lot of racing together and noted that she loves racing more than him.

"She was amazing," he said. "I mean this, she could be a race car driver. Give her a few years of experience; she would be great. She loves racing even more than me, I think. We watch races together, and she has picked up a lot of knowledge. I was very proud of her."

Suarez himself is set for an exciting month, with NASCAR going to his home country of Mexico for a weekend which will see him race in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

