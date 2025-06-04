NASCAR star Denny Hamlin anticipating REVENGE after Cup Series wreck

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has said that Ricky Stenhouse will be out to get Carson Hocevar in the near future, after a wreck at the Cracker Barrel 400.

The controversial Hocevar claimed second place in Nashville, but on his way to his equal career-best result, the young firebrand bumped Stenhouse Jr while jostling for position, which ultimately sent the No. 47 sliding into the outside barrier.

It was a race-ending wreck for Stenhouse Jr, and he was not thrilled in his post-race interview about the actions of the 22-year-old.

Now, Hamlin has suggested that the No. 47 will be out to get Hocevar in future races, not ruling out a revenge move on the young star.

"You can take this to the book, Ricky Stenhouse will absolutely wreck Carson Hocevar sometime in the near future," Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast. "That’s just a fact. I would put this week’s salary on it, I’m not kidding you.

"He ain’t gonna punch him in the face, but he’ll absolutely wreck him, because Ricky’s that kind of guy, he’s gonna feed into what people say, he’ll make sure you know.

"If you’re Carson, just know that it’s coming," Hamlin concluded, sending a clear warning to Hocevar.

Hocevar causing a stir

Hocevar's result has put him up into 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, one place above Stenhouse Jr, and the 22-year-old is making quite the splash in the competition this year.

Following the race at Nashville, Hocevar was adamant that his move on Stenhouse Jr was not entirely his fault, pointing to a failure from the No. 47's spotter.

"I kind of got a run and felt like I was kind of there," he explained. "I felt like I was there enough to get a call [from Stenhouse’s spotter] inside and have him just run the middle.

"Honestly, he probably could have cleared me, so that’s just what I expected him to do. And he didn’t. And by the time I checked up, I almost spun, too."

