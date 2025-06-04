Stephen A Smith gives NASCAR star his flowers on ESPN's First Take

Sports broadcaster and TV personality Stephen A. Smith celebrated a NASCAR driver's recent success on ESPN's First Take.

All three national NASCAR series were in action at Nashville Superspeedway this past weekend, with the Truck Series kicking things off on Friday night with the Tennessee Lottery 250.

Rajah Caruth ran out as the winner after 188 laps of action, beating championship leader Corey Heim to the black and white checkered flag by just 0.518 seconds to take his first-ever victory at Nashville and only the second of his Truck Series career.

Caruth and Smith are both alumni of Winston-Salem State University, and back in 2024, the NASCAR driver had a message for Stephen A. that was broadcast live on First Take.

"Honestly, Stephen A., I wanted to say thank you for everything you've done for Winston-Salem State University and our culture because, man, you're a great example of living Black history," Caruth said. "We're super thankful for you."

Stephen A Smith celebrates Rajah Caruth success

Smith was clearly touched by Caruth's words, and now, following the 22-year-old's victory at Nashville on Friday night, First Take took the chance to give Caruth his flowers.

"I got to wipe my tears Molly," Smith began. "I don't want to get emotional, but I'm proud of the young fella handling his business the way that he did.

"Those last 15 laps he had to go, he had some champions on his heels, but he handled his business, held it down and ended up winning for the first time at Nashville, second time overall he's won one of these races."

Smith continued: "I'm very very proud of this young man and what he's doing,"

"The way he's representing the Rams. I love it, I love it, I love it. Any time I see great things from Winston-Salem State I'm incredibly happy because I tell people all the time, 'Don't judge a book by its cover, there's a whole bunch of talent at HBCU's throughout this country'.

"Make no mistake about it, I'm just one of many, but this [Caruth] is obviously someone that's very special, and to come from my alma mater, I'm always gonna big up Winston-Salem State.

"I'm so proud. Way to go my brother, way to go, I'm very proud."

