NASCAR champion Kyle Larson 'pulls out' of 2025 race

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has pulled out of a planned Australian Supercars debut, according to reports.

As per to Speedcafe, Larson was set to run at the Supercars Adelaide Grand Final this November, competing as a wildcard entry at the event.

However, off the back of Larson's 'troubled' attempt at the double recently, the report reveals that the Hendrick Motorsports driver has now told key stakeholders that he will, in fact, not be going ahead with the plan.

Speedcafe claims that Larson's decision has come as a huge shock to those involved in the project, which was due to be announced to the public as soon as next week.

GPFans has contacted Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 5 team for comment.

Larson recently attempted 'the double' in May, which saw him aim to complete all 1100 miles of the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar and the Coca Cola 600 in NASCAR on the very same day.

Larson's Indy 500 ended in a lap 92 wreck, whilst things didn't go much better back in the No. 5 for HMS later in the day, with Larson involved in multiple incidents at Charlotte Motor Speedway before retiring from the race and being registered as 37th.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville

Kyle Larson latest NASCAR star to withdraw from Supercars appearance

Given the grueling nature of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the season-ending Supercars race in Adelaide is the only realistic chance a Cup driver has of competing in Australia.

Larson is not the first to plan to compete and then pull out, either, with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch having done the same in 2024.

A program was reportedly put together between Triple Eight, Supercars, and Adelaide event organisers to have Busch compete in both the Supercars and Super2 races at the event last year.

However, like Larson, Busch pulled the plug on the idea just before it was due to be announced to the public.

On that occasion, it was reported that the two-time Cup Series champion cited an off-track commitment in the United States as his reason for withdrawing from the plans.

READ MORE: NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues emotional public message to wife

Related