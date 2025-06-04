Kyle Busch NASCAR rival slams Cup Series champ in X-rated radio message

One of Kyle Busch's NASCAR rivals used an expletive to describe the two-time Cup Series champion during Sunday's race at Nashville.

The Cracker Barrel 400 saw 300 laps of racing action around Nashville Superspeedway, with Team Penske star Ryan Blaney coming out on top ahead of the likes of Carson Hocevar and Denny Hamlin.

As with any NASCAR race, plenty went on throughout, and at one stage, it appears that Kyle Busch frustrated rival Shane van Gisbergen.

As per Racer's Kelly Crandall, at one point during the race, van Gisbergen vented across the radio, using an expletive to describe the Richard Childress Racing driver: "What was the f**k was that 8 doing? What a d******d."

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm triple penalty for Cup Series team after Nashville incident

Where did Busch and SvG finish at Nashville?

Despite their small moment of drama, neither driver went on to secure a strong finish at Nashville on Sunday.

Busch, for example, brought his No. 8 Chevrolet home in 12th place on Sunday night, marking the sixth consecutive race that he and his team have failed to finish inside the top 10.

In fact, Busch's only top 10 finish in the last 10 races was his 10th-place finish at Darlington in April.

For van Gisbergen, meanwhile, it was a far more difficult night, with the former Supercars champion finishing the race in 25th position.

So far this year, van Gisbergen has registered just one finish inside the top 10, coming on the road course at Circuit of the Americas back in March.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville

Related