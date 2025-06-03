close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie in Madison, IL

NASCAR team announce NEW driver deal with debut date confirmed

NASCAR team announce NEW driver deal with debut date confirmed

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie in Madison, IL

Spire Motorsports have announced that Corey LaJoie will be returning to the team for nine races in 2025 after signing a new deal.

LaJoie previously drove for Spire in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2021 through to 2024, but split with the team late last season, completing the final seven races of the year with Rick Ware Racing.

LaJoie has remained associated with RWR in 2025, but only on a part time basis, meaning he has completed just three races so far.

NASCAR fans will have noticed that the 33-year-old has landed himself a new broadcast role as part of Prime Video's coverage of the Cup Series, but on top of that, it appears he is going to back out on track much more in the second half of the season.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville

Corey LaJoie returns to Spire Motorsports

Following the Nashville race weekend, Spire Motorsports have confirmed that LaJoie will drive the No. 07 Chevrolet for nine of the final 13 races in the Truck Series this season.

The 33-year-old will make his 'debut' with the team as soon as this weekend at Richmond, set to compete in the DQS Solutions and Staffing 200.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins,” LaJoie said in an official Spire Motorsports statement.

“I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports, and I still have some friends that have been there since day one, so it’ll be good to see them.

"The No. 07 team has been bringing some fast trucks to the track this year and are looking for a spot in the owner’s playoffs.

"It’ll be nice to have some consistency with the team to get acclimated to these vehicles, chase some wins, and hopefully, a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s championship.”

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm triple penalty for Cup Series team after Nashville incident

Related

Kyle Larson NASCAR Cup Series Bubba Wallace Spire Motorsports Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing
Dale Earnhardt Jr offers verdict on controversial NASCAR Cup Series driver
NASCAR Cup Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr offers verdict on controversial NASCAR Cup Series driver

  • Yesterday 15:00
NASCAR insider reveals team response to Nashville disqualification
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR insider reveals team response to Nashville disqualification

  • Yesterday 14:00

Latest News

NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson 'pulls out' of 2025 race

  • 42 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch NASCAR rival slams Cup Series champ in X-rated radio message

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team announce NEW driver deal with debut date confirmed

  • 2 uur geleden
Formula 1

Ferrari seeking answers after 'significant drop' in Lewis Hamilton performance at Spanish GP

  • Yesterday 21:00
Formula 1

Christian Horner dismisses 'stupid' Max Verstappen theory after Spanish Grand Prix antics

  • Yesterday 19:00
Formula 1

Max Verstappen issues statement after George Russell incident at Spanish Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x