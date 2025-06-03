NASCAR team announce NEW driver deal with debut date confirmed

Spire Motorsports have announced that Corey LaJoie will be returning to the team for nine races in 2025 after signing a new deal.

LaJoie previously drove for Spire in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2021 through to 2024, but split with the team late last season, completing the final seven races of the year with Rick Ware Racing.

LaJoie has remained associated with RWR in 2025, but only on a part time basis, meaning he has completed just three races so far.

NASCAR fans will have noticed that the 33-year-old has landed himself a new broadcast role as part of Prime Video's coverage of the Cup Series, but on top of that, it appears he is going to back out on track much more in the second half of the season.

Corey LaJoie returns to Spire Motorsports

Following the Nashville race weekend, Spire Motorsports have confirmed that LaJoie will drive the No. 07 Chevrolet for nine of the final 13 races in the Truck Series this season.

The 33-year-old will make his 'debut' with the team as soon as this weekend at Richmond, set to compete in the DQS Solutions and Staffing 200.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins,” LaJoie said in an official Spire Motorsports statement.

“I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports, and I still have some friends that have been there since day one, so it’ll be good to see them.

"The No. 07 team has been bringing some fast trucks to the track this year and are looking for a spot in the owner’s playoffs.

"It’ll be nice to have some consistency with the team to get acclimated to these vehicles, chase some wins, and hopefully, a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s championship.”

