NASCAR insider reveals team response to Nashville disqualification

NASCAR officials were kept busy once again at Nashville Superspeedway this past weekend, with all three national series in action.

Post-race on Saturday night, one Xfinity Series driver, Connor Dye, was even disqualified from the race after his car failed post-race inspection after finishing ninth on the road.

NASCAR's announcement read: "The No. 10 car has been disqualified following post-race inspection at Nashville Superspeedway due to failing rear heights."

"The No. 10 car is now credited with a 38th-place finish."

Will Kaulig Racing appeal Connor Dye disqualification?

Just days after the incident, Kaulig Racing's stance on the disqualification of their car has emerged.

According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Kaulig Racing will not be appealing their disqualification from Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

Pockrass adds that the No. 10 car driven by Dye was indeed too low at the rear on both the left and right sides.

Often, following disqualifications or severe penalties, teams will be given the chance to appeal the decision, although there are some exceptions.

One successful appeal following a significant penalty occurred in the Cup Series earlier this year, when Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team were deemed to have illegally modified their spoiler at the Daytona 500.

Initially, Briscoe was docked 100 driver points and 10 playoff points. JGR was fined $100,000 and deducted 100 owner points, as well as 10 playoff points. Additionally, Briscoe's crew chief, James Small, was suspended for four races.

However, following a successful appeal, all of the above was rescinded by NASCAR.

On this occasion, it appears that Kaulig Racing have accepted that they were in the wrong with regards to their car on Saturday night.

GPFans has contacted Kaulig Racing for comment.

