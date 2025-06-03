NASCAR team facing penalty after Nashville infraction
A NASCAR team is facing a penalty following an infraction discovered in post-race technical inspection at Nashville.
All three NASCAR national series were in action at Nashville Superspeedway this past weekend, with the Xfinity Series race, known as the Tennessee Lottery 250, taking place on Saturday night.
The race was won by Justin Allgaier, making it three victories in 2025 for the 38-year-old on what was a dominant night for the No. 7, who led home a JR Motorsports one-two alongside Connor Zilisch.
However, post-race at Nashville, officials were kept busy, with Daniel Dye being disqualified after his ninth-place finish on the road, whilst elsewhere, there was an infraction discovered on the No. 88.
As per NASCAR, in post-race inspection, the No. 88 car of Zilisch had two lug nuts not safe and secure.
JR Motorsports/Connor Zilisch facing penalty
As a result of the above, the team are now facing a penalty in this week's penalty report when it drops, with several punishments already issued this season for similar infractions.
For example, back in March, two of Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series cars were fined $5000 each for lug nut infractions at Phoenix Raceway under Sections 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.
Under the same sections of the rule book, later that month, four Xfinity Series teams were hit with penalties following post-race inspection at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
On that occasion, once again, each team in question was hit with a $5000 fine.
Given the above precedent, it seems likely that Zilisch and JR Motorsports' penalty will be along similar lines, and a financial punishment given rather than a sporting one.
