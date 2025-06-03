Kyle Larson tops NASCAR rivals as Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch beaten

Kyle Larson has beaten NASCAR rivals such as Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch in total merchandise sales so far in 2025, it has been revealed.

In 2024, it was Elliott who topped the list of total sales, featuring just ahead of NASCAR themselves, with Larson finishing third in last year's rankings.

However, this year it is the No. 5 driver who is taking the fight to his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate in regards to popularity, with NASCAR Holdings releasing their top 15 merchandise sellers in 2025, via Sports Business Journal.

The NASCAR brand itself topped the list, followed by Larson and Elliot, with Kyle Busch the fourth-best-selling Cup Series driver of the year so far.

Kyle Larson’s popularity soars in NASCAR rankings

Larson leads the list of drivers in terms of merchandise sales, and it is hard not to attribute his increase in popularity to commanding victories such as those at Bristol and Homestead earlier this year, as well as another attempt at the ‘Double’.

The 32-year-old entered both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day last month, and although he failed to complete all 1,100 miles to earn the elusive accolade, the attempt cemented his popularity with many fans.

Elsewhere on the list of 2025 sales so far, both Dale Earnhardt Jr and Sr also feature, occupying eighth and 10th place, respectively. The pair were split by JR Motorsports driver and the only NASCAR Xfinity Series star to feature in the top 15, Justin Allgaier.

With that said, let's take a look at the list in full below!

Who has sold the most NASCAR merch in 2025?

Sales Rank Name 1 NASCAR Brand 2 Kyle Larson 3 Chase Elliott 4 Kyle Busch 5 Ross Chastain 6 Ryan Blaney 7 Joey Logano 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr 9 Justin Allgaier 10 Dale Earnhardt Sr. 11 William Byron 12 Daniel Suarez 13 Christopher Bell 14 Denny Hamlin 15 Tyler Reddick

