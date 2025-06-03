Bubba Wallace weighs in on hotly-debated NASCAR issue

Bubba Wallace has delivered his verdict on whether NASCAR should introduce additional horsepower to Cup Series cars.

The debate over increased horsepower comes after calls from drivers and fans to do so, with NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer, recently revealing that the sanctioning body is considering moving from 670 horsepower to potentially 750.

Furthermore, the change could emerge as soon as this season, with various NASCAR stars voicing their opinion about the change, including 23XI Racing’s Wallace.

“I think [more horsepower would] help out everywhere, honestly,” Wallace said to the media in Nashville.

“These cars are so close now and some of these tracks that we go to, shifting just deletes the option of passing. We’re having to just operate inside the sandbox that we’re given. It is what it is.

“That’s why teams are getting so much more competitive and that the gap is decreasing, so I think more horsepower kind of brings you back to the old school feel. It just puts it back in the driver’s hands and that’s what we want.”

Wallace supports additional NASCAR horsepower

While Wallace supported an increase to 750 horsepower, the 31-year-old believes that any amount less than this could be pointless and even called for NASCAR to go higher - also joking about an increase to 1,000.

“I think if you go in small increments, it’s just like sticking a band-aid on something,” he added.

“I’m not asking for nine [hundred] but 750 at least or higher, just to see if it’s as easy and somewhat cost-efficient as they’re saying.”

Wallace has called for action on horsepower sooner rather than later, however, rejecting the idea of waiting for tests and instead trialling an increase at an upcoming race.

“I think we need a big step. What are we scared of?” Wallace concluded.

“We’ve been saying it for years that we want more horsepower, and we’ve been told they’re waiting for other manufacturers.

"Well, they ain’t in, so let’s do something.”

