Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville
Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville
Another weekend of the NASCAR Cup Series season is in the books, with Ryan Blaney having won the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night.
Away from the results at Nashville Superspeedway, however, it proved another busy night for the race officials, as revealed by NASCAR's post-race infraction sheet, which details all of the in-race penalties issued at any given event.
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory
On Sunday night, a total of 21 penalties were issued for infractions during the race, the most often of which, as usual, referred to 'pitting before pit road is open', which results in a tail-end penalty. 14 drivers were found guilty of this infraction, including the likes of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.
Elsewhere, however, other infractions also occurred, with Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones both penalized for 'speeding on pit road' on lap 43 and lap 68, respectively. Both drivers were hit with a drive-through penalty as a result.
Other penalties handed out during Sunday's race related to the crew members of several drivers. For example, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell were given a tail-end penalty for 'crewmember(s) over the wall too soon', whilst Brad Keselowski was given the same punishment for having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'.
The only other notable penalties were handed out to AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 team after they made unapproved adjustments to their car post-inspection ahead of practice and qualifying.
As a result, Allmendinger was forced to start Sunday's race at the rear, and carry out a stop-and-go penalty under green flag conditions, which put him down one lap.
READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville as official statement released
NASCAR Cup Series Nashville infraction sheet
With the above said, here is a full breakdown of all of Sunday's in-race penalties and when they occurred, with notes from NASCAR included.
|Lap
|Driver
|Car No.
|Infraction
|Penalty
|NASCAR Notes
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Unapproved Adjustments Post Inspection
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Stop & Go
|Unapproved Adjustments Post Inspection
|43
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|N/A
|68
|Erik Jones
|7
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|N/A
|106
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|110
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|110
|Erik Jones
|7
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|110
|J.J. Yeley
|44
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|113
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|113
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|115
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Tail End
|Garage
|120
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|123
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|123
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|135
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|135
|Alex Bowman
|34
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|188
|Michael McDowell
|21
|Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon
|Tail End
|N/A
|188
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area
|Tail End
|N/A
|191
|Alex Bowman
|34
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|192
|Cody Ware
|51
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|197
|J.J. Yeley
|44
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
READ MORE: NASCAR team chief Roger Penske issues verdict on Austin Cindric's future
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville
- 15 minutes ago
Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville
- 1 uur geleden
Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues verdict on 23XI star as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory
- Today 04:48
F1 champion issues Max Verstappen black flag verdict at Spanish Grand Prix
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 1 - 3 Aug