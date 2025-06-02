Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville

Another weekend of the NASCAR Cup Series season is in the books, with Ryan Blaney having won the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night.

Away from the results at Nashville Superspeedway, however, it proved another busy night for the race officials, as revealed by NASCAR's post-race infraction sheet, which details all of the in-race penalties issued at any given event.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

On Sunday night, a total of 21 penalties were issued for infractions during the race, the most often of which, as usual, referred to 'pitting before pit road is open', which results in a tail-end penalty. 14 drivers were found guilty of this infraction, including the likes of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.

Elsewhere, however, other infractions also occurred, with Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones both penalized for 'speeding on pit road' on lap 43 and lap 68, respectively. Both drivers were hit with a drive-through penalty as a result.

Other penalties handed out during Sunday's race related to the crew members of several drivers. For example, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell were given a tail-end penalty for 'crewmember(s) over the wall too soon', whilst Brad Keselowski was given the same punishment for having 'too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area'.

The only other notable penalties were handed out to AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 team after they made unapproved adjustments to their car post-inspection ahead of practice and qualifying.

As a result, Allmendinger was forced to start Sunday's race at the rear, and carry out a stop-and-go penalty under green flag conditions, which put him down one lap.

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville as official statement released

NASCAR Cup Series Nashville infraction sheet

With the above said, here is a full breakdown of all of Sunday's in-race penalties and when they occurred, with notes from NASCAR included.

Lap Driver Car No. Infraction Penalty NASCAR Notes AJ Allmendinger 16 Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Unapproved Adjustments Post Inspection AJ Allmendinger 16 Pre-Race to the Rear Stop & Go Unapproved Adjustments Post Inspection 43 Bubba Wallace 23 Speeding on pit road Pass Thru N/A 68 Erik Jones 7 Speeding on pit road Pass Thru N/A 106 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 110 AJ Allmendinger 16 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 110 Erik Jones 7 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 110 J.J. Yeley 44 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 113 Noah Gragson 4 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 113 Alex Bowman 48 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 115 Alex Bowman 48 Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Tail End Garage 120 Christopher Bell 20 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 123 Chad Finchum 66 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 123 Kyle Larson 5 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 135 Chad Finchum 66 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 135 Alex Bowman 34 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 188 Michael McDowell 21 Crewmember(s) over the wall too soon Tail End N/A 188 Brad Keselowski 6 Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area Tail End N/A 191 Alex Bowman 34 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 192 Cody Ware 51 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 197 J.J. Yeley 44 Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A

READ MORE: NASCAR team chief Roger Penske issues verdict on Austin Cindric's future

Related