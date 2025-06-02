Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after Sunday's race at Nashville, and it's good news for two-time champion Kyle Busch.

Despite starting down in 24th for the Cracker Barrel 400 and collecting no stage points throughout the race, Busch's 12th-place finish overall saw him receive a huge boost in his bid for a playoff spot in 2025.

Only 16 drivers can qualify for the postseason, and the 25 points Busch earned by finishing 12th saw him climb four spots, from 19th and outside of the playoff places to 15th and inside them. The two-time champion will hope to remain there for the rest of the season, although a win would lock him in for good.

Elsewhere, after Sunday's race at Nashville, multiple big-name stars suffered demotions in the standings. In the top 10, for example, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain all dropped one spot, with those drivers now fifth, sixth and ninth overall.

There were also climbers in the top 10 as a result, the most notable of which was Denny Hamlin, moving from sixth to fourth with the 52 points he gained after finishing stages one and two in first and third, and then coming home third overall.

At the very top of the standings, there was no movement this weekend, with William Byron continuing to lead the way ahead of Kyle Larson in second and Christopher Bell in third. Sunday's race winner, Ryan Blaney, remains seventh overall after his victory.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full!

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Nashville

Rank Driver Car No. Team Points (Stage) Playoff Points 1 William Byron* 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 547 (153) 11 2 Kyle Larson* 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 499 (128) 23 3 Christopher Bell* 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 459 (81) 16 4 Denny Hamlin* 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 443 (113) 13 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 442 (85) 0 6 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 429 (109) 0 7 Ryan Blaney* 12 Team Penske Ford 417 (124) 8 8 Joey Logano* 22 Team Penske Ford 380 (83) 7 9 Ross Chastain* 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 377 (30) 5 10 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 343 (100) 2 11 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 342 (26) 0 12 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 334 (83) 0 13 Austin Cindric* 2 Team Penske Ford 303 (86) 7 14 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 297 (31) -5 15 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 291 (17) 0 16 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 289 (43) 1 17 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 287 (69) 0 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 285 (22) 0 19 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 284 (51) 0 20 Josh Berry* 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 278 (51) 6 21 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 278 (14) 0 22 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 267 (21) 0 23 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 261 (19) 0 24 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 259 (25) 0 25 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 255 (12) 0 26 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 252 (4) 0 27 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 236 (20) 0 28 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 231 (16) 0 29 Justin Haley 7 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 218 (15) 0 30 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 217 (12) 0 31 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 214 (8) 0 32 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 194 (26) 0 33 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 173 (14) 0 34 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 173 (2) 0 35 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 173 (2) 0 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 84 (3) 0 37 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 (0) 0 38 Corey LaJoie 01 Spire Motorsports Ford 24 (5) 0 39 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 0 40 Derek Kraus 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 5 (0) 0 41 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford 3 (0) 0 42 Casey Mears 66 Garage 66 Ford 2 (0) 0 43 Burt Myers 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 1 (0) 0 44 Martin Truex Jr. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0) 0

* indicates a driver who has qualified for the Cup Series playoffs through winning a regular season race.

