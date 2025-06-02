Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville
The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after Sunday's race at Nashville, and it's good news for two-time champion Kyle Busch.
Despite starting down in 24th for the Cracker Barrel 400 and collecting no stage points throughout the race, Busch's 12th-place finish overall saw him receive a huge boost in his bid for a playoff spot in 2025.
Only 16 drivers can qualify for the postseason, and the 25 points Busch earned by finishing 12th saw him climb four spots, from 19th and outside of the playoff places to 15th and inside them. The two-time champion will hope to remain there for the rest of the season, although a win would lock him in for good.
Elsewhere, after Sunday's race at Nashville, multiple big-name stars suffered demotions in the standings. In the top 10, for example, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain all dropped one spot, with those drivers now fifth, sixth and ninth overall.
There were also climbers in the top 10 as a result, the most notable of which was Denny Hamlin, moving from sixth to fourth with the 52 points he gained after finishing stages one and two in first and third, and then coming home third overall.
At the very top of the standings, there was no movement this weekend, with William Byron continuing to lead the way ahead of Kyle Larson in second and Christopher Bell in third. Sunday's race winner, Ryan Blaney, remains seventh overall after his victory.
With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full!
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Nashville
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Points (Stage)
|Playoff Points
|1
|William Byron*
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|547 (153)
|11
|2
|Kyle Larson*
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|499 (128)
|23
|3
|Christopher Bell*
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|459 (81)
|16
|4
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|443 (113)
|13
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|442 (85)
|0
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|429 (109)
|0
|7
|Ryan Blaney*
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|417 (124)
|8
|8
|Joey Logano*
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|380 (83)
|7
|9
|Ross Chastain*
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|377 (30)
|5
|10
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|343 (100)
|2
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|342 (26)
|0
|12
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|334 (83)
|0
|13
|Austin Cindric*
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|303 (86)
|7
|14
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|297 (31)
|-5
|15
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|291 (17)
|0
|16
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|289 (43)
|1
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|287 (69)
|0
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
|285 (22)
|0
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|284 (51)
|0
|20
|Josh Berry*
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|278 (51)
|6
|21
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|278 (14)
|0
|22
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|267 (21)
|0
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|261 (19)
|0
|24
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|259 (25)
|0
|25
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|255 (12)
|0
|26
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|252 (4)
|0
|27
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|236 (20)
|0
|28
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|231 (16)
|0
|29
|Justin Haley
|7
|Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
|218 (15)
|0
|30
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|217 (12)
|0
|31
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|214 (8)
|0
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|194 (26)
|0
|33
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|173 (14)
|0
|34
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|173 (2)
|0
|35
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|173 (2)
|0
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|84 (3)
|0
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|35 (0)
|0
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Spire Motorsports Ford
|24 (5)
|0
|39
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|0
|40
|Derek Kraus
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|5 (0)
|0
|41
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|3 (0)
|0
|42
|Casey Mears
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|2 (0)
|0
|43
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|0
|44
|Martin Truex Jr.
|56
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
|0
* indicates a driver who has qualified for the Cup Series playoffs through winning a regular season race.
