Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after Sunday's race at Nashville, and it's good news for two-time champion Kyle Busch.

Despite starting down in 24th for the Cracker Barrel 400 and collecting no stage points throughout the race, Busch's 12th-place finish overall saw him receive a huge boost in his bid for a playoff spot in 2025.

Only 16 drivers can qualify for the postseason, and the 25 points Busch earned by finishing 12th saw him climb four spots, from 19th and outside of the playoff places to 15th and inside them. The two-time champion will hope to remain there for the rest of the season, although a win would lock him in for good.

Elsewhere, after Sunday's race at Nashville, multiple big-name stars suffered demotions in the standings. In the top 10, for example, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain all dropped one spot, with those drivers now fifth, sixth and ninth overall.

There were also climbers in the top 10 as a result, the most notable of which was Denny Hamlin, moving from sixth to fourth with the 52 points he gained after finishing stages one and two in first and third, and then coming home third overall.

At the very top of the standings, there was no movement this weekend, with William Byron continuing to lead the way ahead of Kyle Larson in second and Christopher Bell in third. Sunday's race winner, Ryan Blaney, remains seventh overall after his victory.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full!

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville as official statement released

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Nashville

Rank Driver Car No. Team Points (Stage) Playoff Points
1William Byron*24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet547 (153)11
2Kyle Larson*5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet499 (128)23
3Christopher Bell*20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota459 (81)16
4Denny Hamlin*11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota443 (113)13
5Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet442 (85)0
6Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota429 (109)0
7Ryan Blaney*12Team Penske Ford417 (124)8
8Joey Logano*22Team Penske Ford380 (83)7
9Ross Chastain*1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet377 (30)5
10Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota343 (100)2
11Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota342 (26)0
12Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet334 (83)0
13Austin Cindric*2Team Penske Ford303 (86)7
14Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford297 (31)-5
15Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet291 (17)0
16Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford289 (43)1
17Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet287 (69)0
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet285 (22)0
19AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet284 (51)0
20Josh Berry*21Wood Brothers Racing Ford278 (51)6
21Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet278 (14)0
22John H. Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota267 (21)0
23Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford261 (19)0
24Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota259 (25)0
25Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford255 (12)0
26Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet252 (4)0
27Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota236 (20)0
28Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet231 (16)0
29Justin Haley7Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet218 (15)0
30Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet217 (12)0
31Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford214 (8)0
32Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford194 (26)0
33Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet173 (14)0
34Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing Ford173 (2)0
35Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota173 (2)0
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford84 (3)0
37Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor Club Toyota35 (0)0
38Corey LaJoie01Spire Motorsports Ford24 (5)0
39Katherine Legge78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet7 (0)0
40Derek Kraus44NY Racing Team Chevrolet5 (0)0
41Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford3 (0)0
42Casey Mears66Garage 66 Ford2 (0)0
43Burt Myers50Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 1 (0)0
44Martin Truex Jr.56Tricon Garage Toyota1 (0)0

* indicates a driver who has qualified for the Cup Series playoffs through winning a regular season race.

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm triple penalty for Cup Series team after Nashville incident

NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Busch Tyler Reddick Ross Chastain Chase Elliott Cracker Barrel 400
