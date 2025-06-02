NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues verdict on 23XI star as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues verdict on 23XI star as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments
NASCAR star and Cup Series team co-owner Denny Hamlin has offered an assessment of what the future holds for one driver at 23XI.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR confirm triple penalty for Cup Series team after Nashville incident
A NASCAR Cup Series team was dealt three punishments for a shock infringement at Nashville.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville
NASCAR announced a driver disqualification at Nashville following post-race inspection.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues emotional public message to wife
NASCAR star Kyle Busch has taken to social media with a message for his wife, Samantha.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR star announces birth of baby ahead of Nashville race
One NASCAR driver has confirmed some hugely exciting family news, confirming the birth of a baby son.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup Series stars hit with penalties at Nashville
- 14 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series Standings
Kyle Busch gets major NASCAR boost as multiple stars demoted after Nashville
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
Alex Palou teases stunning NASCAR switch after Indy 500 success
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin issues verdict on 23XI star as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory
- Today 04:48
Spanish Grand Prix
F1 champion issues Max Verstappen black flag verdict at Spanish Grand Prix
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 1 - 3 Aug