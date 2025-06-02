NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

Another weekend of NASCAR Cup Series racing is in the books, with Team Penske star and former champion Ryan Blaney winning the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Blaney had suffered a poor qualifying session on Saturday, only starting Sunday’s race in 15th, but the 31-year-old ensured he was the man on top after 300 laps of racing action to take his first victory of the season.

Earlier in the race, it had looked like being an excellent day for Denny Hamlin in the event in which he was marking his 700th Cup Series race start. However, after winning stage one, Blaney and William Byron beat him after some exciting racing in stage two, and the Joe Gibbs Racing star had to settle for third overall come the black and white checkered flag.

Carson Hocevar ultimately brought the No. 77 home in second, but in reality, it was a comfortable ending to the race for Blaney, whose hard work had been done before the latter stages.

Elsewhere at Nashville, Blaney’s Team Penske team-mate Joey Logano came home in fourth, with Byron rounding out the top five.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell rounded out the top 10, in that order.

With that said, let’s take a look at Sunday night’s results in full!

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Nashville race today?

Pos Driver No. Team 1 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 5 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 8 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 15 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 19 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 20 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Michael McDowell 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet 22 Todd Gilliland 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 24 Riley Herbst 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 25 Shane van Gisbergen 23 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 28 Ryan Preece 19 RFK Racing Ford 29 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 31 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Justin Haley 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 J.J. Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 35 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford 36 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Corey Heim 67 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 39 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville Stage 2 results

Pos Driver No. Team 1 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 5 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 6 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 7 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville Stage 1 results

Pos Driver No. Team 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 10 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

