close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

Another weekend of NASCAR Cup Series racing is in the books, with Team Penske star and former champion Ryan Blaney winning the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Blaney had suffered a poor qualifying session on Saturday, only starting Sunday’s race in 15th, but the 31-year-old ensured he was the man on top after 300 laps of racing action to take his first victory of the season.

Earlier in the race, it had looked like being an excellent day for Denny Hamlin in the event in which he was marking his 700th Cup Series race start. However, after winning stage one, Blaney and William Byron beat him after some exciting racing in stage two, and the Joe Gibbs Racing star had to settle for third overall come the black and white checkered flag.

Carson Hocevar ultimately brought the No. 77 home in second, but in reality, it was a comfortable ending to the race for Blaney, whose hard work had been done before the latter stages.

Elsewhere at Nashville, Blaney’s Team Penske team-mate Joey Logano came home in fourth, with Byron rounding out the top five.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell rounded out the top 10, in that order.

With that said, let’s take a look at Sunday night’s results in full!

READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville as official statement released

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Nashville race today?

Pos Driver No. Team
1Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
2Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
5William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
7Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
10Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
14Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
15Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
19Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
20AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21Michael McDowell95Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet
22Todd Gilliland38Front Row Motorsports Ford
23Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
24Riley Herbst98Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25Shane van Gisbergen23Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28Ryan Preece19RFK Racing Ford
29Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
31Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32Justin Haley11Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
34J.J. Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet
35Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford
36Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37Corey Heim6723XI Racing Toyota
38Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
39Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville Stage 2 results

PosDriverNo.Team
1Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
2William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
5Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
7Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
9Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville Stage 1 results

PosDriverNo.Team
1Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
3Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
8Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
10Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm triple penalty for Cup Series team after Nashville incident

Related

Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Joe Gibbs Racing Chase Briscoe Nashville Superspeedway Cracker Barrel 400
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR driver set to be at 23XI for the 'long haul'
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR driver set to be at 23XI for the 'long haul'

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues emotional public message to wife
NASCAR Social

NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues emotional public message to wife

  • Today 00:02

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory

  • 24 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 champion issues Max Verstappen black flag verdict at Spanish Grand Prix

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 21:57
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR driver set to be at 23XI for the 'long haul'

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR Social

NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues emotional public message to wife

  • Today 00:02
NASCAR Social

NASCAR star announces birth of baby ahead of Nashville race

  • Yesterday 23:35
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x