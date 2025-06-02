NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory
Another weekend of NASCAR Cup Series racing is in the books, with Team Penske star and former champion Ryan Blaney winning the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Blaney had suffered a poor qualifying session on Saturday, only starting Sunday’s race in 15th, but the 31-year-old ensured he was the man on top after 300 laps of racing action to take his first victory of the season.
Earlier in the race, it had looked like being an excellent day for Denny Hamlin in the event in which he was marking his 700th Cup Series race start. However, after winning stage one, Blaney and William Byron beat him after some exciting racing in stage two, and the Joe Gibbs Racing star had to settle for third overall come the black and white checkered flag.
Carson Hocevar ultimately brought the No. 77 home in second, but in reality, it was a comfortable ending to the race for Blaney, whose hard work had been done before the latter stages.
Elsewhere at Nashville, Blaney’s Team Penske team-mate Joey Logano came home in fourth, with Byron rounding out the top five.
Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell rounded out the top 10, in that order.
With that said, let’s take a look at Sunday night’s results in full!
READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville as official statement released
NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Nashville race today?
|Pos
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|2
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|7
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|8
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|11
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|12
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|13
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|14
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|15
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|18
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|19
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|20
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|21
|Michael McDowell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|23
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|24
|Riley Herbst
|98
|Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
|25
|Shane van Gisbergen
|23
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|26
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|28
|Ryan Preece
|19
|RFK Racing Ford
|29
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|30
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|31
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|32
|Justin Haley
|11
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|34
|J.J. Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|35
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|36
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|37
|Corey Heim
|67
|23XI Racing Toyota
|38
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|39
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville Stage 2 results
|Pos
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|2
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|6
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|9
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville Stage 1 results
|Pos
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|5
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|8
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
READ MORE: NASCAR confirm triple penalty for Cup Series team after Nashville incident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Ryan Blaney stars at Nashville as Denny Hamlin denied landmark victory
- 24 minutes ago
F1 champion issues Max Verstappen black flag verdict at Spanish Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 21:57
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR driver set to be at 23XI for the 'long haul'
- Today 01:00
NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues emotional public message to wife
- Today 00:02
NASCAR star announces birth of baby ahead of Nashville race
- Yesterday 23:35
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 1 - 3 Aug