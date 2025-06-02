Denny Hamlin says NASCAR driver set to be at 23XI for the 'long haul'

NASCAR Cup Series star and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin has tipped one driver to be with his team for the 'long haul'.

The 56-time Cup Series race winner is a co-owner of 23XI alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, and others, with the team competing with three full-time entries in NASCAR's top tier at present.

Bubba Wallace drives the No. 23, Riley Herbst the No. 35, and Tyler Reddick the No. 45, but Hamlin was not talking about any of those drivers when he made the above comment.

Instead, he was referring to Corey Heim, current Truck Series driver and, since February, a 23XI development driver.

Heim is making his second Cup start of the season for 23XI at Nashville on Sunday night and currently leads the standings in the Truck Series, bagging four race wins so far in 2025.

Corey Heim tipped for bright 23XI future

Speaking on Heim and the 22-year-old's talent, via The Athletic, Hamlin said: "He’s [Heim] going to be a Sunday Cup guy,”

“There’s no doubt in my mind about it. He’s going to be with 23XI for the long haul.”

However, with their current trio of drivers locked in through until the end of 2026, there does not appear to be a vacancy for the up-and-coming star just yet.

Despite that, Hamlin has been impressed by how Heim has conducted himself, explaining that he is very much fulfilling what is expected of him.

"[Heim is] doing everything [he’s been] asked to,” Hamlin added.

“He’s in the building multiple times per week, working on his craft, continuing to get better, waiting on the opportunity. And he knows he’s got a long-term future with 23XI Racing, and he’s happy with that. And he’s happy with the development process that we have set out for him in the future.

“But, ultimately, there’s only three cars, three charters that we’re allowed to have, and so we have to figure out in the future where we go with that.”

