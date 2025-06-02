NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues emotional public message to wife

It might be race day in the NASCAR Cup Series, but two-time champion Kyle Busch has still found the time to send his wife an emotional public message to celebrate her special day.

Kyle and his wife, Samantha, were married in 2010 and share two children, son Brexton and daughter Lennix, with the entire family often spotted at NASCAR events pre-race.

On this occasion, however, Kyle has put Samantha front and centre, with the NASCAR legend wishing his wife an emotional happy birthday.

Samantha turns 39 on Sunday, and to celebrate the occasion, Kyle wrote on social media: "Happy Birthday to my 🔥🔥🔥 wife!"

"Thank you for always being by my side through it all.

"We’re raising two great kids that have us on a one of a kind journey, and I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. Love you!! 💕💗."

Kyle Busch can make Sunday double celebration

With the Cup Series in action on Sunday night, Busch can make the day a double celebration for him and his family if he can somehow pull off the victory.

The two-time champion remains winless since 2023 in NASCAR's top tier, and has struggled to achieve consistent results in recent weeks.

Last time out at Charlotte, for example, Busch only managed 15th, yet it was his best finish over the last four races.

Despite a decent start to the year, the No. 8 team have lost momentum, with Busch registering just one top-10 finish over the last nine events, which came at Darlington in April.

Busch starts Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 in 24th position, so he certainly has his work cut out if he wants to achieve a strong result in Tennessee.

