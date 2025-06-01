NASCAR star announces birth of baby ahead of Nashville race
NASCAR star announces birth of baby ahead of Nashville race
NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has revealed some hugely exciting family news ahead of Sunday night's Cup Series race at Nashville.
Reddick is due to line up in the No. 45 for 23XI Racing in the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night, but just hours ahead of the race, the 29-year-old has confirmed that he and his wife, Alexa DeLeon Reddick, had welcomed their second child to the world.
READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The pair kept the news under wraps for an entire week, but issued the following statement on Sunday via social media: "Well, the secret is out!"
"At 2:20 am on 5/25, we welcomed the newest addition to the Reddick family. Everyone meet Rookie George Reddick.
"The household has now become a family of four, and we are so blessed."
Rookie George Reddick is Tyler Reddick's second son, with Beau Reddick having been the 23XI driver's firstborn in 2020.
READ MORE: NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville as official statement released
NASCAR stars on baby watch
Despite the birth, Reddick went ahead and raced at the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend, and is also competing as normal at Nashville this time around.
The same may not necessarily apply to one of Reddick's Cup Series rivals and 23XI bosses, Denny Hamlin, however.
Hamlin's wife is due to give birth at any moment, and the 44-year-old has confirmed that he will not race on Sunday to be by his partner's side should she go into labor.
Given Hamlin's situation, it has been confirmed that Ryan Truex is at the track as backup, ready to step into the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota should he need to.
READ MORE: NASCAR confirm triple penalty for Cup Series team after Nashville incident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion issues Max Verstappen black flag verdict at Spanish Grand Prix
- 34 minutes ago
NASCAR Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 21:57
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR driver set to be at 23XI for the 'long haul'
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR star Kyle Busch issues emotional public message to wife
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR star announces birth of baby ahead of Nashville race
- 2 uur geleden
F1 insider 'confused' by driver absence at Spanish Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:20
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 1 - 3 Aug