NASCAR star announces birth of baby ahead of Nashville race

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has revealed some hugely exciting family news ahead of Sunday night's Cup Series race at Nashville.

Reddick is due to line up in the No. 45 for 23XI Racing in the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night, but just hours ahead of the race, the 29-year-old has confirmed that he and his wife, Alexa DeLeon Reddick, had welcomed their second child to the world.

The pair kept the news under wraps for an entire week, but issued the following statement on Sunday via social media: "Well, the secret is out!"

"At 2:20 am on 5/25, we welcomed the newest addition to the Reddick family. Everyone meet Rookie George Reddick.

"The household has now become a family of four, and we are so blessed."

Rookie George Reddick is Tyler Reddick's second son, with Beau Reddick having been the 23XI driver's firstborn in 2020.

NASCAR stars on baby watch

Despite the birth, Reddick went ahead and raced at the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend, and is also competing as normal at Nashville this time around.

The same may not necessarily apply to one of Reddick's Cup Series rivals and 23XI bosses, Denny Hamlin, however.

Hamlin's wife is due to give birth at any moment, and the 44-year-old has confirmed that he will not race on Sunday to be by his partner's side should she go into labor.

Given Hamlin's situation, it has been confirmed that Ryan Truex is at the track as backup, ready to step into the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota should he need to.

