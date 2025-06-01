NASCAR announce driver disqualification at Nashville

NASCAR has announced the disqualification of one of its drivers in an official post-race update at Nashville Superspeedway.

All three NASCAR national series are in action in Tennessee this weekend, culminating in the Cup Series' Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night.

However, on Saturday night, the Xfinity Series race took place, seeing 188 laps of racing around the 1.3-mile oval.

Post-race, after finishing ninth on the road, NASCAR has confirmed that Daniel Dye and the No. 10 team have been disqualified from the Tennessee Lottery 250.

"The No. 10 car has been disqualified following post-race inspection at Nashville Superspeedway due to failing rear heights," a NASCAR statement read.

"The No. 10 car is now credited with a 38th-place finish."

Dye's disqualification means it is two weeks in a row that an Xfinity Series driver has been disqualified post-race after Sammy Smith suffered the same fate at Charlotte last weekend.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville?

Saturday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville was won by Justin Allgaier, making it three victories in 2025 for the 38-year-old.

It was a dominant night for the No. 7, too, sweeping both stages at Nashville Superspeedway before going on to take the black and white checkered flag.

Of course, Allgaier did have to fend off a late charge from his JR Motorsports team-mate Connor Zilisch, but after leading for 101 of the 188 laps, the NASCAR veteran will feel it is a victory well deserved.

Allgaier's win comes just a week after he missed out on a race win at Charlotte due to making a poor late strategy call that allowed William Byron to eventually win the race.

“These guys right here, they deserve this one more than anything,” Allgaier said post-race.

“I screwed them over last week by making a pit call with an equally as good car. But this time it was Chevrolet, which was absolutely unreal."

