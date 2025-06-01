close global

NASCAR Race Today: Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues today (Sunday, June 1) with the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Sunday's race is set to see 300 laps of action around the 1.3-mile oval, with the event marking only the fifth time that the Cup Series has raced at the track that was built in 2001.

Today's race follows an exciting one last time out at Charlotte, where Ross Chastain won the Coca-Cola 600 after a thrilling late battle against the likes of William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

It was a stunning comeback for the Trackhouse Racing star, who had started the race in last position and in a backup car following a crash in practice.

Despite his late defeat last Sunday, Byron leads the way in the Cup Series standings heading to Nashville, demoting Kyle Larson to second spot after last Sunday's action.

Christopher Bell sits third, meanwhile, with Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin trailing behind. It will certainly be interesting to see how that order looks after Sunday's race.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of tonight's action, including how you can watch it all unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series: Nashville start times

The 300-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway starts today, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Race Start Time
New York, NY (ET)7:00 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)7:00 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)7:00 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)7:00 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)7:00 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)6:00 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)6:00 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)6:00 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)6:00 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)6:00 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)6:00 PM
Denver, CO (MT)5:00 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)5:00 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)5:00 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)5:00 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)4:00 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)4:00 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)4:00 PM
Portland, OR (PT)4:00 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)4:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)8:00 PM
London, GB (BST)12:00 AM (Monday)
Madrid, ES (CEST)1:00 AM (Monday)
Sydney, AU (AEST)9:00 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST)7:00 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)8:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV today

Today's NASCAR Cup Series action from Nashville Superspeedway will be broadcast live on Prime Video.

Radio coverage of the race will also be available via SiriusXM and PRN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States Prime Video
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

