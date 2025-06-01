NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Nashville starting lineup with penalties applied

After an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, the starting grid for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is locked in, with Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe set to start on pole.

The driver of the No. 19 car set the fastest lap time of 29.125 seconds around the 1.3-mile oval during Saturday's qualifying session, enough to edge JGR team-mate Denny Hamlin for pole by just 0.049 seconds.

Elsewhere at Charlotte, it was awfully close in qualifying from P3 to P5, with just 0.003 seconds separating William Byron in third and Ross Chastain in fifth. Tyler Reddick qualified in fourth and will start alongside Byron on the second row on Sunday.

Further down the grid, a few former Cup Series champions have plenty of work to do on Sunday, including Kyle Busch in 25th and Kyle Larson in 28th.

Neither driver impressed during their one-lap effort on Saturday and will hope they have a quicker car underneath them in race trim on Sunday night.

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville starting lineup

Here is the confirmed starting lineup for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, with times from qualifying included.

Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 7 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 10 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 11 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 15 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 16 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 17 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 20 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 30 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Corey Heim 67 23XI Racing Toyota 34 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 37 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 38 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 39 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford

