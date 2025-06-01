NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Nashville starting lineup with penalties applied

close global

After an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, the starting grid for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is locked in, with Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe set to start on pole.

The driver of the No. 19 car set the fastest lap time of 29.125 seconds around the 1.3-mile oval during Saturday's qualifying session, enough to edge JGR team-mate Denny Hamlin for pole by just 0.049 seconds.

Elsewhere at Charlotte, it was awfully close in qualifying from P3 to P5, with just 0.003 seconds separating William Byron in third and Ross Chastain in fifth. Tyler Reddick qualified in fourth and will start alongside Byron on the second row on Sunday.

Further down the grid, a few former Cup Series champions have plenty of work to do on Sunday, including Kyle Busch in 25th and Kyle Larson in 28th.

Neither driver impressed during their one-lap effort on Saturday and will hope they have a quicker car underneath them in race trim on Sunday night.

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville starting lineup

Here is the confirmed starting lineup for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, with times from qualifying included.

Position Driver Car No. Team
1Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
5Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
7Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
10Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
11Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
14Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
16Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
17AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
20Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
25Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
28Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
30Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
31Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33Corey Heim6723XI Racing Toyota
34Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
35Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
36John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
38JJ Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet
39Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford

