NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Nashville starting lineup with penalties applied
After an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, the starting grid for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is locked in, with Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe set to start on pole.
The driver of the No. 19 car set the fastest lap time of 29.125 seconds around the 1.3-mile oval during Saturday's qualifying session, enough to edge JGR team-mate Denny Hamlin for pole by just 0.049 seconds.
Elsewhere at Charlotte, it was awfully close in qualifying from P3 to P5, with just 0.003 seconds separating William Byron in third and Ross Chastain in fifth. Tyler Reddick qualified in fourth and will start alongside Byron on the second row on Sunday.
Further down the grid, a few former Cup Series champions have plenty of work to do on Sunday, including Kyle Busch in 25th and Kyle Larson in 28th.
Neither driver impressed during their one-lap effort on Saturday and will hope they have a quicker car underneath them in race trim on Sunday night.
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville starting lineup
Here is the confirmed starting lineup for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, with times from qualifying included.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|5
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|7
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|8
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|11
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|16
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|18
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|19
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|20
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|23
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|24
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|25
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|27
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|28
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|30
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|31
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|32
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|33
|Corey Heim
|67
|23XI Racing Toyota
|34
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|36
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|37
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|38
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|39
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
