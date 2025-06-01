close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has been denied pole position after an exciting qualifying session at Nashville, whilst 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson suffered a nightmare session.

Hamlin was beaten to pole position for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, with the No. 19 car edging the No. 11 by just 0.049 seconds around Nashville Superspeedway.

It is Briscoe's second consecutive pole position after also topping Coca-Cola 600 qualifying at Charlotte last weekend, although the 30-year-old will be hoping he can convert it into a win this time around.

Hamlin, meanwhile, will have to make do with second, if he takes part in the race, that is. The Joe Gibbs Racing star is on standby as he awaits the birth of his baby son and has said he will skip the race to be there for his family.

Elsewhere in Nashville, it was a poor session for Hendrick Motorsports star Larson, failing to bounce back in the way we are used to after the disappointment of two wrecks last Sunday as he attempted 'the double'.

The No. 5 car was only 28th quickest in qualifying this evening, with plenty of work for Larson and his team to do on race day if they want to secure a strong result.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results from Saturday's qualifying.

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin NASCAR replacement on standby at Nashville as JGR star could miss race

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Nashville?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, with times included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Lap Time/Gap
1Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota29.125 sec
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.049
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.182
4Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota+0.183
5Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.185
6Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford+0.252
7Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.262
8Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.272
9Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford+0.309
10Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford+0.318
11Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.352
12Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota+0.401
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet+0.463
14Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.464
15Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford+0.476
16Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford+0.481
17AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.494
18Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.498
19Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford+0.510
20Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford+0.526
21Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.532
22Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.533
23Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.534
24Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.545
25Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.607
26Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.629
27Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.641
28Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.653
29Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford+0.682
30Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.695
31Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.699
32Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.759
33Corey Heim6723XI Racing Toyota+0.771
34Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford+0.826
35Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.871
36John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.898
37Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota+1.035
38JJ Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet+1.318
39Chad Finchum66Garage 66 Ford+2.604

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin speaks out on future as Cup Series driver suffers disqualification blow

Related

Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Joe Gibbs Racing Hendrick Motorsports Chase Briscoe Nashville Superspeedway
Kyle Busch NASCAR victory chances thwarted by penalty at Nashville
NASCAR Truck Series

Kyle Busch NASCAR victory chances thwarted by penalty at Nashville

  • 3 uur geleden
Denny Hamlin NASCAR replacement on standby at Nashville as JGR star could miss race
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin NASCAR replacement on standby at Nashville as JGR star could miss race

  • Yesterday 23:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare

  • 2 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Spanish Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV in the United States

  • 57 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team chief Roger Penske issues verdict on Austin Cindric's future

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Truck Series

Kyle Busch NASCAR victory chances thwarted by penalty at Nashville

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin NASCAR replacement on standby at Nashville as JGR star could miss race

  • Yesterday 23:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Aussie F1 legend Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two in stunning new video

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x