NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has been denied pole position after an exciting qualifying session at Nashville, whilst 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson suffered a nightmare session.

Hamlin was beaten to pole position for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, with the No. 19 car edging the No. 11 by just 0.049 seconds around Nashville Superspeedway.

It is Briscoe's second consecutive pole position after also topping Coca-Cola 600 qualifying at Charlotte last weekend, although the 30-year-old will be hoping he can convert it into a win this time around.

Hamlin, meanwhile, will have to make do with second, if he takes part in the race, that is. The Joe Gibbs Racing star is on standby as he awaits the birth of his baby son and has said he will skip the race to be there for his family.

Elsewhere in Nashville, it was a poor session for Hendrick Motorsports star Larson, failing to bounce back in the way we are used to after the disappointment of two wrecks last Sunday as he attempted 'the double'.

The No. 5 car was only 28th quickest in qualifying this evening, with plenty of work for Larson and his team to do on race day if they want to secure a strong result.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results from Saturday's qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Nashville?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, with times included.

Position Driver Car No. Team Lap Time/Gap 1 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29.125 sec 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.049 3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.182 4 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota +0.183 5 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.185 6 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford +0.252 7 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.262 8 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.272 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford +0.309 10 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford +0.318 11 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.352 12 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota +0.401 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet +0.463 14 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.464 15 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford +0.476 16 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford +0.481 17 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.494 18 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.498 19 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford +0.510 20 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.526 21 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.532 22 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.533 23 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.534 24 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.545 25 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.607 26 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.629 27 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.641 28 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.653 29 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford +0.682 30 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.695 31 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.699 32 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.759 33 Corey Heim 67 23XI Racing Toyota +0.771 34 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford +0.826 35 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.871 36 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.898 37 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota +1.035 38 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet +1.318 39 Chad Finchum 66 Garage 66 Ford +2.604

