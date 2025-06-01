NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has been denied pole position after an exciting qualifying session at Nashville, whilst 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson suffered a nightmare session.
Hamlin was beaten to pole position for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, with the No. 19 car edging the No. 11 by just 0.049 seconds around Nashville Superspeedway.
It is Briscoe's second consecutive pole position after also topping Coca-Cola 600 qualifying at Charlotte last weekend, although the 30-year-old will be hoping he can convert it into a win this time around.
Hamlin, meanwhile, will have to make do with second, if he takes part in the race, that is. The Joe Gibbs Racing star is on standby as he awaits the birth of his baby son and has said he will skip the race to be there for his family.
Elsewhere in Nashville, it was a poor session for Hendrick Motorsports star Larson, failing to bounce back in the way we are used to after the disappointment of two wrecks last Sunday as he attempted 'the double'.
The No. 5 car was only 28th quickest in qualifying this evening, with plenty of work for Larson and his team to do on race day if they want to secure a strong result.
With that said, let's take a look at the full results from Saturday's qualifying.
READ MORE: Denny Hamlin NASCAR replacement on standby at Nashville as JGR star could miss race
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Nashville?
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, with times included.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Lap Time/Gap
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29.125 sec
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.049
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.182
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.183
|5
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.185
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|+0.252
|7
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.262
|8
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.272
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.309
|10
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
|+0.318
|11
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.352
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.401
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.463
|14
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.464
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.476
|16
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|+0.481
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.494
|18
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.498
|19
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|+0.510
|20
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|+0.526
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.532
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|+0.533
|23
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.534
|24
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.545
|25
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|+0.607
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.629
|27
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.641
|28
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|+0.653
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|+0.682
|30
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.695
|31
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|+0.699
|32
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|+0.759
|33
|Corey Heim
|67
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+0.771
|34
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|+0.826
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|+0.871
|36
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|+0.898
|37
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|+1.035
|38
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|+1.318
|39
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|+2.604
NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin speaks out on future as Cup Series driver suffers disqualification blow
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin beaten to pole as Kyle Larson suffers Nashville nightmare
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Today: Spanish Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV in the United States
- 57 minutes ago
NASCAR team chief Roger Penske issues verdict on Austin Cindric's future
- 1 uur geleden
Kyle Busch NASCAR victory chances thwarted by penalty at Nashville
- 3 uur geleden
Denny Hamlin NASCAR replacement on standby at Nashville as JGR star could miss race
- Yesterday 23:00
Aussie F1 legend Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two in stunning new video
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul