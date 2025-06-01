NASCAR team chief Roger Penske issues verdict on Austin Cindric's future
NASCAR team chief Roger Penske issues verdict on Austin Cindric's future
NASCAR team owner Roger Penske has issued a definitive statement on Austin Cindric's future with the team.
Cindric currently drives the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series, but recent events have led to speculation on social media that he could potentially leave the team.
This speculation was sparked after Team Penske were caught with illegal car parts at Indy 500 qualifying, ultimately resulting in Penske taking swift action, firing three senior figures within Team Penske's IndyCar leadership, including Austin's father, Tim, who had been team president.
Tim's exit sent fans into a frenzy that Austin could soon follow him out of the door, with the driver himself also quizzed on his future with the team by the media.
Will Austin Cindric stay at Team Penske?
Penske himself has been the latest to be questioned on Cindric's future within the NASCAR team.
And, speaking to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, the NASCAR team owner revealed that Cindric is going nowhere anytime soon.
"Let me say, as far as Austin Cindric is concerned, I had a good talk with him," Penske told Pockrass.
"He's been a great young guy. I've known him as he'd grown up. And I said, 'Austin, you've got a job to do here, you've got a contract with us, and you've got a contract for next year'.
"So as far as I'm concerned, we don't need to be talking about Austin Cindric. We need to be talking about Austin Cindric in the winner's circle."
Cindric has won one race so far in 2025, taking his No. 2 Ford to victory lane at Talladega last month, locking himself in for the Cup Series playoffs.
