Kyle Busch NASCAR victory chances thwarted by penalty at Nashville

Kyle Busch's chances of a NASCAR Truck Series victory at Nashville were thwarted on Friday night after suffering an in-race penalty.

It's set to be a busy weekend for Busch in Tennessee, with the two-time Cup Series champion competing in both the Truck and Cup across the three days of action.

Given that he is the most-winningest Truck Series driver of all time, the expectations are victory when he steps in a Truck, but unfortunately, things didn't quite go to plan for the 40-year-old in the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Having started Friday night's race 12th, Busch remained in that position after 11 laps when the action was due to restart after an early caution. However, when restarting, Busch pulled out of line before the start-finish line and was hit with a drive-through penalty as a result.

Whilst there was still plenty of the race left, the penalty meant Busch ended stage one way down in 25th place, and it all but ended any realistic chances of a victory on Friday night. Busch eventually worked his way up to P15 come the end of the 150 racing laps.

Who won the Truck Series race at Nashville?

Friday night's NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, also known as the Rackley Roofing 200, was won by Rajah Caruth.

The driver of the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet edged rival and Truck Series championship leader Corey Heim to take the victory, beating him across the line by just 0.518 seconds.

“I didn’t expect that at all — those guys were breathing down my neck the whole run,” Caruth said of his rivals after his win.

“My pit crew won that race. They won the race for us, got us off pit road twice.

“We’ve been off this year, but it was good to get it done tonight. That was a lot of fun. I asked myself, ‘How bad do you want it?’ I just tried my best, and we had clean air. Their stuff was better, but I just did my best. That was it.”

Elsewhere at Nashville, Layne Riggs, Daniel Hemric and Corey Day rounded out the top five, with Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski, Bayley Currey and Grant Enfinger all finishing inside the top 10.

When will Kyle Busch next race in the Truck Series?

Kyle Busch has completed four out of his five scheduled NASCAR Truck Series races for 2025.

Busch's one remaining Truck Series race is set to come at Watkins Glen in August.

